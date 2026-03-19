Emanuel Sharp Believes A Complete Game is Coming for the Houston Cougars

March Madness, and all the chaos that it brings, is finally upon us. After the First Four matchups had concluded, the first round of the NCAA Tournament officially began.

Before the Houston Cougars officially hit the court against the No. 15-seed Idaho Vandals, head coach Kelvin Sampson and select players met with the media to answer questions surrounding the first-round matchup.

Emanuel Sharp, the veteran guard for the Cougars, was asked how Houston can play its best basketball in the NCAA Tournament. Sharp answered, by alluding to the fact that the Cougars are due for a big night on the court.

Why Houston Could Hit Their Stride in the NCAA Tournament

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) answer questions during a press conference prior to the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Sharp's comments weren't frustration as much as they were a challenge to his own team. The guard reasoned that it's been a while since the last time the Cougars played a complete game.

“I just think that all five of us, we got to get going on the same night," Sharp said. "You guys can't tell me a game where all five of the starters played well at the same time. Not just on offense, just everyone...us being connected on defense...Just putting a complete game together."

"This group is a really good group, and we have a lot more to do.”

There's certainly an argument that Houston's last complete performance came against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinal. With a dominant second half performance, the Cougars advanced to the Big 12 Tournament Final with a 69-47 win.

But Sharp's larger point still holds. Outside of that night in Kansas City, it had been a long stretch since Houston put it all together for a full 40 minutes. The Cougars have relied on both their offense and defense this season, but have rarely been able to utilize both aspects of the game to their fullest extent.

That's the kind of thing that Sharp is looking to eliminate now that March Madness has officially begun. The veteran guard would know better than anybody that Houston will need to be playing their best basketball if they want to end their tournament run in Indianapolis.

The Cougars will take their first step towards a national championship on Thursday night at 9:10 p.m., when they open the NCAA Tournament against the Idaho Vandals. While Houston is expected to take care of business against the Big Sky Champions, both Sampson and Sharp will be looking for the Cougars to put together a complete performance.