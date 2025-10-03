Former Houston Cougars Star Signs With Golden State Warriors
The Houston Cougars basketball program is on an outstanding run since joining the Big 12 Conference two years ago, and they continue to be one of the top teams in the country.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson is all about development, and he continues to put his former players in the NBA each year.
Former guard L.J. Cryer signed a contract to play for the Golden State Warriors this upcoming season and will battle for a roster spot, the team announced.
Cryer’s College Basketball Legacy
The shifty 6-foot-1 guard made his name known early in college basketball with his first three seasons at Baylor.
Cryer won a National Championship with the Bears in 2021, and worked his way up to being one of the biggest scoring threats in the NCAA.
His last year at Baylor, he averaged 15 points per game and shot 41.5% from 3-point range.
The Katy, Texas native wasn’t satisfied and sought to further developed his game with the Houston Cougars in his final two years of eligibility.
The young guard blossomed into a top player in all of college basketball and led his team to the National Title game last season against Florida.
Cryer averaged 15.7 points 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal per game which earned him All-Big 12 First Team honors and he was selected to the All-American Third Team.
Cryer’s solidified himself as a college basketball great after five outstanding seasons between Baylor and Houston.
What’s Next For Cryer?
Cryer signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors which gives him a chance to battle for a two-way contract and be a part of the Warriors for this upcoming season.
If he does not claim a roster spot with Golden State before the season, he will more than likely be optioned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League and join his former college teammate Ja’Vier Francis.
Cryer is faced with a tall task competing with one of the best NBA guards of all time in Stephen Curry.
He will also compete with several other talented guards such as Jimmy Butler, Buddy Heild, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, who all have several years of NBA experience.
No matter what happens this season in Cryer’s journey, he is getting an opportunity of a life time and will be amongst some of the best players in the NBA that will help him developed his game.
Sampson has prepared Cryer for the NBA level and he has all the talent and work ethic he needs to continue his basketball career.