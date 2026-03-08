Former Houston Star LJ Cryer Recently Had Crazy 24 Hours

Despite not hearing his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft, former Houston Cougars standout LJ Cryer found a new place to call home with the Golden State Warriors.

Cryer was signed to a two-way contract, and with injuries to notable players such as Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody, he got his first significant action at the NBA level on Thursday. Cryer played 20 minutes off of the bench, and provided the Dubs 12 points, three rebounds and an assist in the team's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

Head coach Steve Kerr raved about Cryer's confidence in his shot, and expressed that every time he lets it go, it looks like it will go in.

"I think every shot is going in that LJ shoots," Kerr said via SF Chronicle's Sam Gordon. "He’s confident. His misses are dead on line. He’s just got a natural shooting stroke but also a natural ability to create some separation. And he’s a winner.”

While the career night was exciting on its own, shining in the NBA wasn't the only thing on the docket for Cryer. In fact, he didn't think he'd be on the trip with the team.

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for former Houston Cougars star LJ Cryer.



- Received his Final Four ring and watched his former teammates on Senior Day



-Career high night against the Rockets



- Saw his new born daughter



The Warriors rookie didn’t even know he’d be on this trip pic.twitter.com/gh0hAROLFK — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 6, 2026

"I thought I was going to be in Santa Cruz (with the Warriors' G League team), not even coming on this trip," Cryer said after the win over the Rockets. "But they told me last minute. So I got to go to the University of Houston, get my Big 12 Championship ring, Final Four ring. Got to see my daughter, and then got to play here in front of my family."

Although the Cougars fell short in the championship game against Florida, losing 65-63, Cryer was a star for the team all year. He led the Cougars in points per game at 15.7, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Golden State Warriors guard LJ Cryer (18) looks to shoot the ball against the Miami Heat. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It's unclear at this time who the Warriors will be getting back from injury as the end of the NBA regular season approaches. If the team opts to wave the white flag on the year and shut down Curry and newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, it would allow for a guy like Cryer to continue to get playing time and prove he belongs.

However, there is also a chance that Kerr is so impressed with Cryer's performance that he ends up finding a role for him as the Warriors look to extend their championship window.

Regardless of what happens, Cryer will not be forgetting this past week anytime soon.