Here's Where Houston Sits in Big 12 After Disappointing Loss to Texas Tech

There have been so many different games that have had major implications for the conference standings, and every one of them will matter once March rolls around, when there are scenarios where teams are fighting for a better seed in the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Houston has played in several pivotal games to remain undefeated before facing Texas for a second time this season, losing by four points and splitting the regular-season series. Besides that loss, Houston hadn't lost another game in the conference and had been paying attention to what the other opponents had been doing in other games around the league.

After the conclusion of the weekend slate, the Cougars are tied for third place in the Big 12.

Conference Standings

Houston players J'Wan Roberts (13) and Mylik Wilson (8) react after the Cougars pull off a 70-67 win against Duke in the Final Four on April 5, 2025. | Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images

At the moment, there is a school that holds sole possession of first place: Arizona, with a 7-0 record. Down the line, they’ll run into the teams that are on its rear end, like Texas Tech and BYU, who are one of three teams with one conference loss.

Aside from Texas Tech and BYU, Houston is the only other team with one loss, sitting at 5-1. Then there are two programs that currently have two losses at 5-2: Iowa State and Kansas.

In the 4-3 category are UCF and West Virginia, with TCU one win behind at 3-4. Below TCU are 2-5 teams grappling to stay afloat: Oklahoma State, Colorado, Arizona State, and Cincinnati. At the bottom of the barrel is a trio of schools that are on the struggle bus. Those teams include Baylor, Kansas State and Utah with a 1-6 record.

Projected Teams In

If the season were to end today, several teams are projected to make the Field of 68, but there are several outlets to go by. According to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, only seven teams from the conference have at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Of those teams, Iowa State, Texas Tech, BYU, UCF, Houston, Kansas, and Arizona are making the big dance. Fortunately for Baylor and TCU, they remain in the conversation for a ticket in but are on the outside as a bubble team.

Among the top 16 seeds, Arizona is a No. 1 seed, Houston is a No. 2 seed, BYU is a No. 3 seed, and Texas Tech rounds out the top four. Meanwhile, Kansas is a No. 5 seed, and UCF is a No. 8 seed.

The next school Houston faces is TCU on Wednesday, January 28, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.