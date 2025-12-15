Hip-Hop Legend Issued Warning Ahead of Houston vs New Orleans

For the Miller family, fame and success seems to be expected.

From rap mogul, New Orleans Privateers president of basketball operations and former professional basketball player Master P to Houston Cougars star guard Mercy Miller, it seems like whatever the Miller family touches will turn to gold, especially on the basketball court.

Ahead of Houston’s matchup versus the New Orleans Privateers, Master P issued a warning to his New Orleans Privateers about his son. After Miller’s performance, it seemed like it was not enough.

Master P vs Mercy Miller

American rapper Master P attends the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"My son really can shoot the ball," Master P told TMZ. "He's dangerous… He's strong, he's physical, he can get to the basket, I mean, he can do it all. So our work gon' be cut out for us."

Miller had one of his best games of 2025 against his father’s team. In 21 minutes, Miller dropped 15 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and was perfect from the field, proving Master P’s warning right as the Coogs coasted to a 99-57 victory.

“I just felt like this is a game that hit close to home for me,” Miller said after the game. “A lot of my family is here, my mom, my grandpa are here. Being able to see family definitely gives another burst of energy. I’m just trying to keep building and just keep stacking good days. Being able to do different things on the court, just trying to improve every day.“

Houston guard Mercy Miller on playing New Orleans, where his dad, Percy, better known as Master P, is an assistant coach:

“This was a game that hit close to home for me,” Miller said. pic.twitter.com/Zrw3JpXbTK — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) December 14, 2025

Miller has been impressive so far this season, averaging 5.2 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Even with his limited minutes, Master P has seen enough to predict the way his career will end up.

"He's probably one of the best college players in the world," P said. "I feel like he's the best kept secret."

Master P has seen enough basketball in his life to make a legitimate assessment of talent. Master P spent some time playing professional basketball, spending time with the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors in the late 1990s.

As just a sophomore, Miller has plenty of time remaining in coach Kelvin Sampson’s system, a program that has produced plenty of NBA talent. Miller will look to continue his success on Dec. 20 against the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 CT.