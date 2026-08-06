Houston Adds Former Texas Longhorns Guard From Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars are making a late addition to their 2026-27 roster thanks to the recent eligibility ruling.

Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, former Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver has committed to Houston for the upcoming season after being one of the many players granted an additional year of eligibility in court.

A Mansfield, TX native from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Weaver spent the last three years at Texas and will now finish out his college career with Houston.

What Chendall Weaver Brings to Houston

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) dribbles in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas could have been an option for Weaver had he wanted to return, but Longhorns head coach Sean Miller said that the team didn't have any schlorship spots left open.

As a result, Houston benefits, and gets a veteran player with NCAA Tournament experience that is also a near-perfect fit for Kelvin Sampson's culture.

Weaver started off his career at UT-Arlington before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2023-24 season under then-head coach Rodney Terry. Across his three years with the Longhorns, he played in 93 games with 17 starts while averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

He appeared in seven NCAA Tournament games while at Texas. In the Round of 32 against Tennessee in 2023-24, he scored 13 points while making all six of his free throws.

And this past season in the First Four against NC State, Weaver had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Longhorns.

Though Weaver's stats don't necessarily jump off the page, his unmatched hustle on the floor certainly does. He is consistently the first player to a loose ball and runs at 110% speed when others don't. On top of that, Weaver has an incredible vertical leap and can touch the sky with his impressive athleticism, which allows him to deliver some highlight-reel dunks on offense and chase-down blocks on defense.

What Weaver lacks in offensive ability, he makes up for up with incredible toughness, which is what makes him such an ideal fit under Sampson and this Houston coaching staff.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him become a fan favorite in Houston early on this upcoming season.