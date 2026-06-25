Houston's Backcourt After Emanuel Sharp Selected in 2nd Round of NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft began yesterday evening, and two Cougars were selected in the first round.

Houston’s freshman guard Kingston Flemings was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Atlanta Hawks, and freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. was later taken by the Boston Celtic with the No. 27 pick.

Sharp was the third Cougar drafted with the No. 45 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings, and he will have a chance to make an impact early in his professional career.

Which Houston Guards Will Take Over Emanuel Sharp’s Role in 2026

Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The simple answer to this question is there is nobody that can replace Sharp in just one season, and head coach Kelvin Sampson has emphasized this point over and over in his time at Houston.

“It’s not about replacing a player,” Sampson said. “It’s about finding ways to make your team better.”

Sharp has been perfectly molded over the past half-decade by Sampson and staff into a player who fully embodies what it means to be a Cougar.

The 5-year veteran was not only one of the best shooters to come through the University of Houston, but he also developed into one of the best defenders.

While there may not be another guard just like Sharp, Houston still has several legit options for next season.

First off, junior guard Mercy Miller has shown flashes of his potential throughout last season, and he will be one of the guards who will be the most relied upon with this being his third season in the system.

While he is not a primarily ball handler, his best game is when he creates shots for himself, making him a very valuable weapon.

LSU transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will also be a big part of Houston’s winning formula in 2026, and he was one of the best guards available in the portal.

As a junior, Thomas averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists per game, and he will take over primarily for the loss of senior guard Milos Uzan and Flemings.

With all the scoring lost to the NBA Draft, Houston also went out and got Purdue Fort Wayne guard Corey Hadnot Jr., who was one of the most dangerous scorers in all of college basketball last year.

In 2025, he averaged 20.4 points per game and is a natural scorer. Hadnot will help replace Sharp’s scoring production, and a big offseason focus for him will be improving defensively.

He shot over 35 percent from three last season and he also can create his own shots and get to the rim at will, making him a player that Houston desperately needed.

Kordel Jefferson, Bryce Jackson and Ikenna Alozie round out the guards on Houston’s roster, and all three have a chance to make an impact coming off the bench this year.

With Sharp headed to battle for a roster spot for the Kings, Houston has plenty of returners mix with several new faces, and the Cougars will have enough talent at the guard position to compete at the top of the Big 12 Conference.