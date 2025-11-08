Houston Basketball Bounces Back In Second Half To Defeat Townson
Houston basketball defeated Townson 65-48 on Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.
Despite a sloppy first half, the Cougars played much better after halftime to start the season 2-0.
With all of the players lost to graduation from last year’s team, Houston is still working on its team chemistry, but several players continue to show promising signs of improvement.
Houston vs. Townson Recap
Sophomore guard Joseph Tugler continues to show improvement on both sides of the ball, and he is the anchor to Houston’s defense.
This afternoon, Tugler led the defensive charge, ending the game with five steals and a block.
He also has a bigger role offensively, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Kingston Flemings was the best player on the court for Houston overall.
His hustle and high motor makes him a guy that head coach Kelvin Sampson likes to have on the court at all times.
Flemings managed the offense well, and he ended his day with 20 points, including two athletic dunks, and three assists.
He has also shown he is a lockdown defender at the top of the key, and he recorded two steals in the game.
Senior guard Milos Uzan achieved a huge milestone in today’s game, surpassing 1,000 career points with a catch-and-shoot three he drained early in the first half.
After only having one made basket going into the second half, Uzan stepped up when the team needed him and ended the game with 11 points, including three made three-pointers.
The veteran guard also contributed three rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Senior guard Emanuel Sharp has a tough game offensively after going off for 24 points in the season opener.
Today, he finished with nine points and made two of his six three-pointers. Sharp did play well defensively, ending the game with three steals and a blocked shot.
Freshman center Chris Cenac didn’t broke into the scoring column with a late jumper, and he finished the game with 13 rebounds and two assists.
Freshman guard Isiah Harwell didn’t suit up for the game as he is steal dealing with a knee injury.
Houston forced 13 turnovers, which was the difference in the game as of late.
The Cougars ended the game on a 14-2 run to remain perfect on the 2025 season.
Next Up
With the win, the Cougars improve to 2-0 on the season. Houston’s next game will be against Oakland on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Fertitta Center.
Oakland is coming off a narrow 87-77 loss to No. 1 Purdue and they will be a tough opponent for Houston early in the season.