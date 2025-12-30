Houston Basketball Outlasts MTSU In Final Non-conference Matchup

Houston basketball defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 69-60 on Monday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

After a close first half, the Cougars found their rhythm late in the game to win their final out-of-conference game of the regular season.

With the win, Houston improves to 12-1 overall as they prepare to enter into Big 12 Conference play.

Houston vs MTSU Recap

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles the ball as Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Jahvin Carter (2) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston entered the game as a 25.5-point favorite; however, the Blue Raiders gave the Cougars a challenge until the end.

Middle Tennessee took charge of the first half by utilizing its height and above-average three-point shooting to lead Houston at three different media timeouts early in the game.

The Blue Raiders had four players over 6-foot-8, and they played a huge role in grabbing 33 rebounds, which is two more than the Cougars.

Senior guards Alec Oglesby and Kamari Lands were Middle Tennessee’s best players as they combined for 30 points against a tough Houston defense.

For Houston, freshman guard Kingston Flemings led the way with 15 points and five assists. The young guard continues to prove why he is coach Kelvin Sampson’s next great point guard, as he led the team in scoring and assists, added two steals and didn’t turn the ball over.

Junior forward Joseph Tugler also took a step in the right direction in the scoring category as he finished with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

After sitting out most of the first half after picking up two early fouls, senior guard Emanuel Sharp scored 10 points in only 20 minutes of playing time.

While he is primarily known as an elite shooter, Sampson has praised the leader for his commitment to defense.

Tonight, he proved he is more than just a shooter, finishing with three steals and drawing a charge in the second half.

Sophomore guard Mercy Miller was one of the bright spots that got the Cougars going tonight. In his first game action, he drilled a corner three-pointer, and he played a considerable role in the win.

Miller finished with nine points in just 13 minutes, and the Cougars continue to have new guys step up and contribute each game.

Next Up

The Cougars now prepare to face a grueling Big 12 schedule, which includes 18 games, nine on the road.

Houston will play its first conference match against Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. inside the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.