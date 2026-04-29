Houston Basketball Returns Massive Piece From the 2025 Roster

After losing nine players from last year’s team, Houston basketball had to rebuild its roster primarily through the transfer portal.

The Cougars added Corey Hadnot II, Braden East, Dedan Thomas Jr. and Delreccon Gillispee to help fill in for all of the departures.

Houston got even more good news on Tuesday as Joseph Tugler announced that he would be returning to Houston for the 2026-27 season.

Joseph Tugler Returns to Houston for Final Season

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) drives around Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Tugler made a huge announcement about his future on social media.

”I am back for the 2026-27 season, let's get it and let's go Coogs”, Tugler said via @uhcougarmbk on Instagram.

While the coaching staff was confident that they would return their veteran big man for his final year, he very well may be the most important piece to Houston’s success next season.

With several new faces coming in through the transfer portal, including the two 2026 recruits in Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie, Tugler will undoubtedly be Houston’s main leader going into next year.

While Tugler has been sidelined due to injuries in the previous two years, the coaching staff has high hopes for him with a full summer of injury-free basketball.

In 2024, he made his mark defensively and was a force off the bench until he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a significant foot injury.

In the Final Four victory against Duke, he once again suffered a foot injury and caused him to miss the majority of the summer.

Now, if he can stay healthy for a full season, the sky is the limit for Tugler and his untapped potential.

He is known as one of the league’s best defenders, and with a full summer, he has every opportunity to become a force on the offensive side of the ball.

He showed flashes of what he can do on offense this season, especially with his 20-point double-double against Arizona in the Big 12 Championship, despite going against the Wildcats’ tough paint defense.

While he did make a three-point jump in his average offensively, he also remained strong on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 2025.

With a healthy offseason, Tugler has every chance to be an All-American caliber player next season.

While his own personal growth is important, his leadership of the incoming players will be his most vital characteristic for this season.