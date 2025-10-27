Houston Basketball’s Freshmen Shine In Victory Over Mississippi State
Houston basketball took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Sunday’s exhibition 61-52 and they had several positive takeaways from the game.
The new freshmen showed up in a big way and they played a part in the nine-point victory.
Houston’s 2025 recruiting class is as advertised, and they showed a lot of potential in their first game action as a Cougar.
How Houston’s Freshmen Performed Against Mississippi State
Freshman guard Kingston Flemings and freshman center Chris Cenac both made the starting five, and they both showed why throughout the game.
Flemings was the first freshman to impress, as he showed his quickness and explosiveness early.
The speedy guard blew by just about any defender that tried to guard him and he had no problem getting into the paint.
He was best when he would drive and kick out to open shooters, and he is a real threat at point guard.
Flemings finished with five points, four assists and four rebounds, and he will be a key contributor in Houston’s offensive attack.
He was also a lockdown defender on several possessions, including when he stole the ball in the second half and finished the play with an emphatic slam dunk.
After a tough first half, Cenac found his rhythm and managed to have an impressive game.
He finished with nine points and nine rebounds, and he was one of the best players on the floor.
The best part of his performance was his defense. Cenac showed that he can guard every position and ended the game with a block and four steals.
Freshman guard Isiah Harwell was the last freshman to play, and while he didn't have as good of a night as the other two, he showed what he can bring to this program.
The 6-foot-6 guard had a size advantage over most players who guarded him tonight, and he ended the game with four rebounds.
He also came off a screen and drained a long jumper just inside the three-point line that showcased his ability to hit tough shots.
Overall, Houston played well in their first scrimmage even though the team still has a lot to figure out.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson was positive in the postgame press conference, and he has a lot of optimism for this team.
”We are starting to figure out our formula for success,” Sampson said. “For instance, we couldn't hit water tonight if we fell out of a boat. Everybody has nights like that, especially in October.”
Houston basketball has assembled another team with the talent and work ethic to compete, and the team showed a lot on Sunday for fans to be excited for the upcoming season.