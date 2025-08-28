Houston Cougars Basketball Set to Host Four-Star Forward
The Houston Cougars come off of one of the best recent classes for the 2025 cycle, which ranked No. 3 in the country per 247Sports. The Cougars' recruits were some of the best in the country, with three five-star prospects per 247Sports Composite rankings, with forward Chris Cenac Jr. ranked as the No. 7 in the country and guards Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, who both ranked as Top-20 prospects in the country.
And now Kelvin Sampson looks to continue his momentum along the recruiting trail, as one of the top prospects in the 2026 class looks to visit Houston after making some changes to his list of official visits, keeping the Cougars in the race.
As On3's Joe Tipton posted on X that four-star forward Davion Adkins revised his official visit schedule that will now only include three teams, with the Cougars in the battle with the Kansas Jayhawks and Rutgers Scarlett Knights.
Davion Adkins as a High School Prospect
Adkins is one of the top big-man prospects in the 2026 class, ranked as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 37-ranked player in the nation per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Out of Fort Lauderdale (F.L.) Adkins is one of the top recruits from Florida, ranked as the No. 6 player out of the Sunshine State.
The six-foot-nine forward stands out to many because of his athleticism and intangibles, the four-star prospect possesses, as 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, points out in a scouting report.
"Adkins is one of the most naturally talented frontcourt prospects in the class of 2026 and while his tools have been glaring for some time now, he's just starting to turn potential into production at a more consistent rate," Finkelstein wrote. "A long and athletic southpaw, Adkins now measures at 6-foot-9 with shoes on, has a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, nearly 9-foot standing reach, and huge hands. He runs the floor well, is a bouncy vertical athlete, and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes. He’s also a major shot-blocking presence (2.3 per game in 3SSB play) with a wealth of defensive upside."
The Cougars could find themselves being an interesting destination in Adkins' recruitment. As the four-star prospect is originally from the Lone Star State, he attended Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas, TX, where he averaged 18.3 points and six rebounds per game as a junior before transferring to Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, FL, ahead of his senior season.
As Adkins prepares for his senior season and the Cougars ramp up for their 2025 season, the recruitment of Adkins will be one to watch throughout the fall.