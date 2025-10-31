Houston Cougars Five-Star Freshman Guard Already Turning Heads
The Houston Cougars have finally returned to the hardwood, inching the official start of the 2025-26 college basketball season that much closer as the Coogs took on a team from the SEC in the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an exhibition matchup last Saturday, with the Cougars coming out on top 61-52.
One of the biggest things to come out of the exhibition matchup is the first look at the Coogs' new starting five after losing and retaining veteran talent while also bringing in a number of talented freshmen on the roster. Starting the exhibition game were seniors Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, alongside junior Joseph Tugler and two newcomers in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr.
Kelvin Sampson's first starting lineup of the season blended both sides of the Coogs' talent, with the three key returners obviously being the ones to start, while the freshmen in Flemings and Cenac received the starting nods.
Kingston Flemings Reflects on Saturday's Game
As the only two underclassmen to get the start against the Bulldogs, it is clear to assume both will play a big part in the Coogs' season. After the Cougars' practice on Thursday, Flemings spoke with the media about his first experience against college competition.
"It was good playing an SEC team, a very good squad," Flemings said. "Just trying to get the kinks out, you know, playing against another team, pressing against each other every single day. So, you know, going to the exhibition and seeing some of our fans out there."
The five-star prospect turned in a solid performance for his first time on the court as a Coog, finishing the game with five points, shooting two of six from the field, and coming up empty from beyond the arc on one attempt. Flemings also totaled four assists, four rebounds, and one steal on the night. Houston also got its first look at Flemings paired up with Uzan in the back court, a duo that could become crucial for the Cougars down the line.
"It was great, we were practicing all offseason, just finally getting to play the floor with them, having the tools, being able to see, and trying to get them open shots," Flemings said. "Just trying to work, continue to build the chemistry with them, and you know, we'll get where we're going to be."
The Coogs officially tip off the season with their first matchup this upcoming Monday, taking on Lehigh on Nov. 7 from the Fertitta Center. As the season opener is quickly approaching, Flemings pointed out a few things he wants to work on before his freshman campaign officially begins.
"I'd say, playing a full, complete game," Flemings said. "I had a great first half. Second half fell off a little bit, trying to be more aggressive, not being so passive at times, so I can create shots. I mean, you can always get better at defense, always get better at shooting, so, you know, just trying to get more in tune, more controlled in the games like that, and eventually I'll get there, you know, game by game, trying to get better every single day."