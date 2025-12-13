Houston Cougars' Forward OUT with Knee Injury vs New Orleans

The Houston Cougars (9-1) got some unfortunate news this morning as Kalifa Sakho was listed OUT for their out-of-conference matchup against New Orleans.

Houston's Kalifa Sakho (knee) is OUT for today's game against New Orleans, per Kelvin Sampson.



Averages 1.6 PPG and 2.9 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 13, 2025

The former Sam Houston Bearkat has appeared in 10 games for the Cougars this season. The Houston forward went down with a knee injury in Wednesday's win over Jackson State and ended up heading to the locker room for the remainder of the game

This season, Sakho has averaged 1.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, but has seen relatively little playing time with only 12.2 minutes per game.

Sakho Has Shown Potential

Dec 6, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and forward Kalifa Sakho (14) defend against Florida State Seminoles forward AJ Swinton (19) during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the sample size has been somewhat small, Sakho has shown that he has the tools to compete at the Power Four level. The forward spent time at Utah State and Sam Houston before finally heading to Houston for his senior year.

During his time as an Aggie, Sakho averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while averaging 10.1 minutes per game. He shot an impressive 66 percent from the floor, but came up short when it came to the line, making just 57.6 percent of his free throws.

It was at Sam Houston that Sakho really flourished as a consistent starter. The Rouen, France native started all 32 games, averaging just over 25 minutes per game. In that time, Sakho averaged 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

6'11" Senior 🇫🇷 Kalifa Sakho (Sam Houston) delivered a strong performance in a tough loss to UTEP in the Conference USA Tournament, recording 18 pts, 8 rebs, and 2 blocks. Sakho surpassed his season averages (7.9 pts, 6.3 rebs) and showed his ability to perform under pressure.… pic.twitter.com/3iUdW3GJ2X — Scouting lab (@scouting_lab) March 12, 2025

The forward has also been known for his ability to perform under pressure. Given the high expectations that head coach Kelvin Sampson holds for his players, it's no wonder that Sakho ended up at Houston. The senior has already proved that he can compete against some of the best in college basketball with his game-winning block in Houston's win over No. 21 Auburn.

What Does the Injury Mean For the Cougars?

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sakho's absence against New Orleans means that the Cougars will be without a rotational piece that has given starters a breather when needed. With the forward's size at 6-foot-11, he's excelled at forcing defenses into questionable shots.

While his offensive performance hasn't been anything special so far this season, losing a guy who can eat up minutes without hurting the entire team is never good. The good part? The Cougars have the depth to handle the Privateers without Sakho.

Make no mistake, New Orleans isn't a program you should sleep on. In their season-opener in Fort Worth, the Privateers stunned the TCU Horned Frogs, who defeated the defending national champion Florida Gators only a couple of weeks ago.

With Sakho out for the game, there's also a good chance that Chase McCarty will get more opportunities off the bench for Houston.

