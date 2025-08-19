Houston Freshman Could Be No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft
The Houston Cougars enter the 2025-2026 basketball season with the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the country.
In that class, Houston signed one of the best high school players in Chris Cenac Jr., who is now the highest-ranked recruit in the modern era, surpassing former forward Jarace Walker.
Chris Cenac Jr.: A Future Star
“Cenac Jr. has a comp in Jarace Walker,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said.
Walker was a five-star recruit, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 220 pounds.
A forward who can drive to the basket and hit jump shots, the Bradenton, Fla. native averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game in his freshman season.
Due to Walker’s strong first-year campaign, he was selected eighth overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 NBA Draft.
“His best days are going to be way after he leaves here,” Sampson said.
Houston has been one of the top developmental programs in the country under Sampson and he has produced NBA talent such as Walker, Toronto Raptors' point guard Jamal Shead, Philadelphia 76ers' guard Quentin Grimes and Detroit Pistons' point guard Marcus Sasser.
With Houston's recent success in the AAC and the Big 12 Conference, it has become an attractive destination for top recruits.
"I want to win and help the team win," Cenac Jr. said. "I want to win and [coach Sampson] wants to win so I feel like it's the perfect place for me."
Cenac Jr. is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 7 nationally and the top center in the 2025 class.
The 6-foot-10 center was dominant at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, La., leading the school to its third consecutive state championship as a junior by averaging 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and over a block per game.
He transferred to Link Academy for his senior year and continued to rack up accolades and gain national recognition.
In his final season, Cenac Jr. was named to the Naismith Trophy Watchlist for the National High School Player of the Year. He was also a McDonald's All-American and invited to compete at the USA Basketball U19 National Training Camp.
Cenac Jr. is now entering his first season for the Cougars and has high expectations.
“Chris is an elite frontcourt player who has a chance to be a long-time NBA player with the track he is on,” Link Academy head coach Chad Meyers said. “He can push the ball in transition, initiate offense, along with being able to make threes and score in the paint. He is a physically strong athlete who can guard multiple positions and rebound outside his area.”
Even the Houston coaching staff recognizes that Cenac Jr. is not your average center with the skillset he brings.
“He will be one of the better 3-point shooters on the team. Instead of a roll guy, he gives us a pop guy,” Sampson said. “He gives us a guy who can spot up in transition, he can also handle the ball and he can pass. Chris has a chance to be a high-level player.”
The expectations are sky-high for the talented freshman entering his first college basketball season, and there is no limit on his potential.
“They got one kid who is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft. His name is Chris Cenac.”- 4X NBA Champion Andre Iguodala