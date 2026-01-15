Houston Cougars Freshman Earns Major Mid-Season Honor

The No. 7 Houston Cougars are rolling through the early part of the 2025-26 season, with head coach Kelvin Sampson's squad sitting with a 16-1 overall record and having been dominant in conference play with a perfect 4-0 Big 12 record.

It's no surprise to see veteran guard Emanuel Sharp leading the way for the Coogs as the guard leads the team in points, averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from the field and close to 40 percent from three-point range.

Houston blended its experienced players with highly talented freshmen, with one of those young players fitting right in and already garnering national honors midway through the regular season.

Kingston Flemings Earns Third-Team All-American Mid-season Honor

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, one of the Cougars' freshmen was tabbed with a top national honor as guard Kingston Flemings was recognized as a mid-season Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News.

The freshman was the only Houston player who made any of The Sporting News' All-American teams.

The freshman has been exceptional through the early part of the season, with Flemings posting as the Cougars' second-highest scorer on the squad and not too far from Sharp, as Flemings has averaged 15.4 points per game.

The guard has not only been a top scorer for the Cougars but an efficient one at that, shooting over 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range, and nearly 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Flemings is also the Cougars' leading playmaker, averaging 5.2 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and nearly two steals per game.

The freshman has been a big piece of the Cougars' 16-1 start, with Flemings being inserted into the Cougars starting lineup since the season opener. The guard has eclipsed double-digit points in six different games this season.

Flemings season high came in the Cougars' only loss of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Player Era Tournament. The freshmen posted a 25-point game while shooting 66 percent from the field and 75 percent from three-point range. Flemings also added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Early in the season, Flemings earned Big 12 Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors, in which he averaged 20 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds per game while hitting 64 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free throw line in the Cougars wins against Oakland and Auburn.

Next time out for the Flemings and the Cougars is hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 PM at the Fertitta Center on ESPN.