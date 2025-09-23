Houston Cougars Home and Away Conference Matchups Against Texas Tech Officially Set
The Houston Cougars' return to the court is now just under fifty days away, with the first action of the 2025-26 season being an exhibition matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 26, and the regular season will tip off with the Cougars taking on Lehigh on Nov. 3.
Much is expected from Kelvin Sampson and his squad after last season. As the Cougars look to reestablish their dominance in the Big 12, looking to repeat as regular-season champions for the third consecutive year and repeat as Big 12 tournament champs for the second year in a row. On Monday, one of the Cougars' top regular-season conference home-and-away series matchups was officially given dates.
As CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein announced on X that the Cougars will have both of their home-and-away series matchups against the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking place in the first month of 2026. Houston will host first, with the first game of the series taking place at the Fertitta Center on Tuesday, Jan. 6, while Texas Tech will have the second match-up on their home court on Saturday, Jan. 24.
What's the Recent History between the Two Teams?
The Cougars and Red Raiders have quickly established a history between the two programs since the Cougars joined the Big 12 a few years ago. With the two programs being some of the top teams in the country in recent years, when Houston and Texas Tech matched up in 2023, the game was much anticipated, with the newcomers coming out on top 77-54.
And last year, with the Cougars' second year in the conference, the two teams faced off just like they will this upcoming season in a home-and-away series, with both games coming down to the wire and both teams winning on the opposing teams home floors.
The Red Raiders won the first game of the series in an overtime thriller, sneaking out an 82-81 victory in Houston, while the Cougars returned the favor with a 69-61 victory at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Who are the Players to Watch in the Matchup?
The Cougars should feel confident with the older core of guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan and forward Joseph Tugler, all returning to the squad for the upcoming season. Of the trio, both Sharp and Tugler were recognized as preseason All-Americans by Blue Ribbon Yearbook, with Tugler making the third team and Sharp on the fourth.
As for the Red Raiders, they feature one of the best players in the country in junior forward JT Toppin, who last year averaged 18.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game en route to a consensus All-American Second Team selection and was recognized as the Big 12 Player of the Year. The Blue Ribbon Yearbook has Toppin as a preseason first-team All-American.