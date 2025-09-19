Houston Cougars' Joseph Tugler Receives Major Injury Update
After coming so agonizingly close to winning it all last season, the Houston Cougars remain one of the favorites heading into the 2025-26 campaign, and it's not too hard to see why.
Not only are the Cougars coming off an outstanding season, but they also retained three projected starters in guards Milos Uzan and Emmanuel Sharp as well as forward Joseph Tugler. Unfortunately, Tugler has missed much of the offseason after undergoing foot surgery in June, and head coach Kelvin Sampson and co. have been eagerly awaiting his return.
Well, their waiting has finally come to an end.
Joseph Tugler Cleared for Basketball Activities
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Tugler has been cleared for all basketball-related activities just three months after his surgery. As the Cougars begin to ramp up in preparation for the season, having Tugler back on the floor is tremendous news.
A sophomore from Monroe, La., Tugler is not only the Cougars' best defender, but arguably the best in the entire country. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward appeared in all 40 games last season (and started 33 of them), averaging 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while averaging 21.7 minutes. He also had 77 blocks and 38 steals on the season.
For his efforts, Tugler won both Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Award, presented to most outstanding defensive player in college basketball. He became the first Cougar to win the Lefty Driesell Award, but the second to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after Jamal Shead won it the year before. That also means a Houston player has won the award each season since joining the Big 12, and Tugler will be a very strong contender once again this year.
Tugler also came up big when it mattered most. In the Final Four matchup against Duke, he finished with eight rebounds and four blocks - tied for his third-most on the season - to help the Cougars mount an improbable comeback and stun the Blue Devils. He unfortunately didn't have any blocks in the loss to Florida in the national championship game, but did have two steals to help keep the Cougars in it until the very end..
The Cougars will begin the regular season at home against Lehigh on Nov. 3. Before that, though, they'll face Mississippi State in an exhibition matchup at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenburg.