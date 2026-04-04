Houston Cougars Land Commitment From WR Before Official Visit

Another major win for Houston football.

Head coach Willie Fritz and Co. have worked hard to convince another player to join their program, who will have a major role in the Class of 2027.

In the most recent Instagram post, the Cougars received another commitment from the wideout, who will be a huge piece of the offense of the future, which is quickly shaping into a great group of athletes who will be a great part of taking the program to the next step.

That star wide receiver’s name is Marcus Watson Jr. He has an official set with Houston for May 28 but that's not stopping him from announcing a decision beforehand.

Houston’s Pickup

Watson Jr. now joins a list of players who have already made a commitment to the group, making him the second WR weapon added, which is forming to be a very strong room early on.

The 6-foot-1 stud that has great hands and can win his matchups will be a great piece when quarterback Keisean Henderson likely takes over the offense that the offensive coordinator Slade Nagle could be running down the line.

A 3-star out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, played ball at Baton Rouge Central High School and had done phenomenal things with the system he has been playing under. He is crafty with his footwork and is sharp in his decision-making. He is accurate with his timing and great at reading the coverage that defenders are in. Those are great aspects that coaches love to see when looking for the guys for the position, and he is a qualified candidate who fits the culture.

Watson will be joining another wide receiver who is great at running routes: Braylon Lane. There is also a possibility that he could be running plenty of snaps with the recently committed quarterback, Braden Baker, who might make the next greatest trio in the Big 12 conference.

If the coaching staff were to remain the same, the wide receivers coach is Brian Bell, who was promoted to the role back in December 2025, so there would be plenty of interest in how that relationship could blossom over the years.

Houston’s coaches have to feel blessed that they will be able to take Watson under their wings, because several other schools were trying to chase him for his abilities on and off the field, and the impact he brings. There were schools such as Cincinnati, North Texas, South Alabama, and Tulane that were vying for his services, but Fritz and Co. ended up winning that battle.

Buckle up for what the multi-sport athlete will showcase at Houston.