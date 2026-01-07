Houston Cougars Land Transfer Tight End From In-State Program

The Houston Cougars have found themselves being extremely active within the first few days of the transfer portal being open, with Willie Fritz and his coaching staff landing numerous players at positions of need for the Coogs heading into 2026.

The Cougars have dedicated their main focus to adding several pieces to an offensive line that was set to undertake a reshaping heading into next year, adding all-conference level talent while also finding playmakers at other positions.

And Houston recently has found another one of those playmakers out of the transfer portal at a skill position that the Cougars were set to lose key production from.

UTSA Transfer Tight End Commits to Houston

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Per a report from On3's Pete Nakos on X, UTSA Roadrunners transfer tight end Patrick Overmyer has signed with Houston on Wednesday afternoon. The tight end has spent the first three seasons of college football with the Roadrunners and will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Overmyer's last two seasons in San Antonio have been his most productive, with the redshirt sophomore totaling 58 receptions for 627 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 26 games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The tight end made his mark in his second season as a redshirt freshman, where he found an expanded role playing in all 13 games in 2024, recording 31 catches for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning a First-team Freshman All-American selection by The Athletic.

The decision from the six-foot-five, 240-pound tight end is a homecoming for the third-year player, as the product out of Kingwood Park High School in Humble, TX, played his high school football just 20 minutes away from downtown Houston.

As a high school prospect, Overmyer was rated as a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports when he signed with the Roadrunners. The tight end was ranked as the No. 90 player at his position and the No. 301 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle.

The addition of Overmyer comes at a much-needed time for the Coogs, as their top option in the tight end room, Tanner Koziol, is out of eligibility after this past season and will head to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The big six-foot-seven target was a key target for the Coogs offense, which ended the season with the most receptions on the squad, recording 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns en route to earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection and AP Second-Team All-Big 12 honor.

And with the Coogs needing a new option to take over the reins at the tight end spot, Overmyer should have a big opportunity in an offense that has proven to maximize production from the tight end position.