Houston Cougars Must Watch Out For These 3 Middle Tennessee Players

Saddle up for the last non-conference game of the regular season for the Houston Cougars as they host the 7-4 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Fertitta Center next Monday.

Heading into next week, the red-hot Cougars hold an 11-1 record and need to continue producing fantastic numbers on both ends of the floor, as the offense and defense have been phenomenal in defeating elite programs.

Coach Kelvin Sampson continues to have his players in the best shape possible, as the defense has been a pivotal part of walking out of games with wins. For Houston to gain its 12th win of the season, it has to lock in on these three players to win.

Jahvin Carter, Guard

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) defends Middle Tennessee guard Jahvin Carter (2) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without a doubt, the Cougars know who the leading scorer for the Blue Raiders is, and it is Jahvin Carter, who can shoot it from nearly anywhere on the floor. On the season, the 6-foot-3 sophomore has averaged 13 points per game and is seeing a lot of playing time.

Carter is having a great season, shooting 45.5 percent. The guard is coming off his best game of the season, where he recorded 20 points against Cumberland University.

In that game, he played 36 minutes, where he went 7 of 15 from the field, knocking down several 3-pointers, and went 75 percent from the free-throw line. He also did solid in the rebounding category, reeling in five rebounds, with him now only averaging 2.9 rebounds. When he took on No. 7 Michigan in the biggest game Middle Tennessee has had on its schedule, he posted 18 points, so he is not afraid to go against some of the most skilled players in the nation. Keep a close eye on the baller wearing No. 2.

Kamari Lands, Guard

Dec 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Kamari Lands (22) is defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8 senior from Indianapolis, Indiana, is the athlete on this team who has earned the most minutes, averaging 27.5 minutes. He is tied for second for the most points scored with 12.5 points per game. To go along with his shooting talent, he is great on the defensive end, where he averages 4.5 rebounds and is constantly in a fight to block out.

On the season, Land shoots 40.7 percent from the field and is fantastic at earning trips to the charity stripe, where he is 78.6 percent, which is also second best for the Blue Raiders. He draws contact a ton, which could be an issue for Houston. If he can avoid turning the ball over, which has been a minor issue for him, he keeps Sampson’s roster from getting points off turnovers. He will be fun to watch, with an interesting matchup, whoever is defending against him.

Torey Alston, Forward

Sophomore star, who is a native of Durham, North Carolina, is the big man of this team who goes to work in the paint and can attack the glass and knock down clutch shots when he needs to. He can make his jumpers and is also good at identifying where his teammates are on the court and feeding the ball to others.

This season, the 6-foot-9 forward has shot 52.8 percent from the field and has been best on the offensive and defensive side of things when snagging rebounds, where he has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game.

One of his biggest strengths is winning at the basket, so he will definitely test the big guys for Houston. He’s not a threat from downtown, but is at the free-throw line and has fuel after coming off a 19-point day against Campbell University. He is capable of reaching double digits and even scoring over 20 points, where he recorded 26 against Murray State. The star wearing No. 10 will play a big role, so if Middle Tennessee gets him to heat up, the offense could stay within striking distance.