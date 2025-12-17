Houston Cougars Named Finalists for Elite Five-Star Prospect

The Houston Cougars are rolling to begin the 2025-26 season, currently holding a 10-1 record, with the only loss coming to the Tennessee Volunteers, and find themselves as the No. 8-ranked team in the country in this week's AP Poll.

As expected, the Coogs are led by veteran guard Emanuel Sharp, who leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game, along with three rebounds and two assists through Houston's 11 games played. One of the biggest talking points of the season was the prospect of the Coogs' exciting freshmen, with Kingston Flemings answering right away, averaging nearly 15 points per game.

While the Cougars' main focus is obviously on the ongoing season as they look to close out non-conference play with some momentum to take in the start of Big 12, the Cougars have kept working on the recruitment trail, being finalists for one of the elite prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Houston in Five-Star Prospects' Top-5 Shortlist

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson paces the sideline during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC. | David Leong-Imagn Images

As On3's Joe Tipton reported on X on Wednesday afternoon, that five star prosect, guard Caleb Holt, is down to his five schools with the Coogs finding themselves in the mix. The five schools battling for Holt are obviously the Cougars, Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, and Providence.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Caleb Holt is down to five schools, his agency @KlutchSports tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 shooting guard is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/izGPOZYmD0 pic.twitter.com/Vt4HXakWyz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 17, 2025

The five-star guard ranks as one of the top overall prospects in the entire 2026 class, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the entire nation per 247 Sports. Coming out of Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Holt is listed as the No. 1 player at his position and the top player from the Sunshine State.

In his junior season of high school basketball at Grayson High School before moving to Prolific Prep, Holt averaged 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.8 steals, leading his team to the state semifinals.

Scouting Report on Holt

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein broke down what stands out about Holt's offensive game while highlighting a few areas of improvement the elite prospect would have to work on at the college level.

"He’s a downhill attacker who plays through contact, has decisive burst on his way to the rim, and is an efficient finisher with both hands," Finkelstein wrote. "He came up the ranks as a natural wing, but is working to evolve into more of a true guard. His ball-screen reads have started to improve as too has his handle, although still less comfortable in the open court with his left. His shooting may be his biggest swing skill. He has a wide-base and notable dip in his left shoulder, but there’s nonetheless been definite growth."

On the defensive side of the court, Finkelstein raved about Holt's defensive potential with his standout athleticism.

"Defensively, he can be a true standout, utilizing his physical tools to make plays, guard multiple positions, and then rising up for rebounds," Finkelstein wrote. "He has great anticipation in passing lanes and has an advanced understanding of how to be physical on the ball while simultaneously showing his hands."