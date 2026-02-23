Houston Cougars Projected as a 2-Seed in NCAA Tournament Bracket

Over the weekend, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed their list of the Top 16 seeds heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. The release gives programs all around the country an idea of where they stand as March Madness approaches.

For the Houston Cougars, the reveal is less than a surprise and more a checkpoint. Kelvin Sampson's program has been inside the AP Poll's top-5 for the better part of the season, meaning that the Cougars expect to be a top-8 seed at the very least.

Even with the Cougars suffering a narrow loss to the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats, their standing in the NCAA Tournament shouldn't see a drastic change. Houston has spent the entire season stacking wins and building a résumé that can withstand a setback late in the season.

With the committee's current top 16 seeds now public, the focus for the Cougars shifts to what they can still gain. Their recent loss to Arizona only heightens the stakes for Monday's game against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, a matchup that suddenly means more for both programs.

Houston is the Closest to Cracking the 1-Seed Line

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Houston may be projected a 2-seed as of right now, but they may be the most complete team of the entire group. Apparently, the Cougars were one of the last teams to make an argument for a 1-seed. While you can argue that Samspon's squad is on the decline with two straight losses, their schedule has featured one of the most formidable three-game stretches that college basketball has ever seen.

Even after facing No. 6 Iowa State and No. 4 Arizona, the Cougars will have to travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. Beating the Jayhawks is hard enough to do at home, but doing it on the road is a different beast.

It's also exactly the kind of win that could propel this team deep into the NCAA Tournament. If you can defeat an extremely talented Kansas squad on the road, you can beat anybody in the country. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee seems to think highly of the Cougars as well.

"NCAA Tournament Selection Committee chair Keith Gill said there was plenty of debate between Iowa State, UConn and Houston for the last No. 1 seed, but the Cougars fell to a 2-seed," On3's Nick Schultz writes.

Being grouped with UConn, Illinois, and Purdue puts Houston in elite college basketball company. The Huskies and the Boilermakers have been premier basketball programs for the past few years, and the Fighting Illini look as though they can play with anybody in the country. That being said, it seems Houston is the more reliable choice to potentially earn a 1-seed over the next two weeks.