Houston Cougars Star Guard Milos Uzan Named To Prestigious Preseason Team
After a successful first season with the Houston Cougars, point guard Milos Uzan made the decision back in May of this year to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return to the Coogs, just a couple of months removed from their near-national championship.
The 22-year-old will look to take Houston one step higher this year and get it done when it counts the most with his final year of eligibility now in effect.
The talent that he and the rest of the team possess has already gotten the Cougars to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll after just two games, but if Uzan himself is able to replicate his performance from last year, some individual awards could come his way as well.
Uzan Named Preseason Second-Team All-American
Monday afternoon, The Sporting News released their preseason teams for All-Americans, and the Cougars point guard was placed in the second-team slot.
Uzan, a former member of the Oklahoma Sooners' men's hoops team, had a sensational first year in H-Town that saw him start all 40 games he appeared in, averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game with a 42.8 three-point percentage.
For his accomplishments, which included a Big 12 Player of the Week award after a near triple-double over the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks in January, Uzan was named to the Second-team All-Big 12.
In the Big 12 Championship against the Arizona Wildcats, Uzan dropped a season-high 25 points to lead Kelvin Sampson's team to a 72-64 victory.
Uzan would then go on to average 10.7 points in the postseason for the team, with a 22-point display stemming from six three-pointers against the Purdue Boilermakers in the round of 16 serving as the highlight of his March Madness play.
However, the Las Vegas native was kept in check by the Florida Gators in the championship, with Uzan only producing six points and going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.
So far in 2025, Uzan is back on schedule scoring-wise, averaging 11.5 points through the first two games of the season, though his accuracy from three-point land has been quite dismal; but it is the start of the year, after all.
Uzan's supporting cast in the 2025 season should do nothing but boost his potential and build his resume for potential accolades, with Emanuel Sharp, Kingston Flemings, and the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Joseph Tugler, all at his disposal.
The Coogs continue their campaign tonight at 7:00, when they play host to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.