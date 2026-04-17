Houston Cougars Starting Five Projections For Next Season

By now, coach Kelvin Sampson has retooled much of his roster out of almost an entire starting five departure from last season and multiple bench pieces entering the transfer portal.

So what does he do in response, outside of high school recruiting class cycles?

It's not a rebuild. It's a reload in the portal, seeing highly of talented players with power conference or mid-major experience while also expressing the development potential in Houston men's basketball's system.

Sampson's portal haul so far has come with an emphasis on rebounding while also bolstering the offensive production, all things to build on to get Houston back to the third weekend in April.

But even with portal additions, Sampson also expressed the potentials for previous impact bench players to have key starting roles.

With all these factors in mind, what could Houston's potential starting five look like to fulfill that mission in 2026-27?

1. Mercy Miller

Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Through his growth off the bench, whether it was helping create late separation to rest starters or step up early in foul trouble, now-junior guard Mercy Miller has illustrated starter potential at the point in the eyes of Sampson as a physical, avid scoring presence.

The scoring feats came through six double-figure performances off the bench in 2025-26, with three of them coming in a postseason stretch where he averaged 18.8 minutes per game, coming a long way from his limited minutes at season's beginning.

While his 3-point jumper may not have shown full efficiency, Miller may be utilized to drive to the rim, execute mid-range shots and orchestrate pick-and-roll coverage as a fast-moving point. In all, it's a starting potential presence to fulfill the pace left behind from Kingston Flemings' departure.

2. Dedan Thomas Jr.

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives to the basket past Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One of the first signs that indicated Sampson was bolstering the offensive end through the transfer portal was the acquisition of LSU transfer guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who brings similar production to what L.J. Cryer had at the 2 as a combo guard in 2024-25.

Thomas averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Tigers in 2025-26, and while his 3-point efficiency took a five-percent dip from his prior season at UNLV, his stroke from the beyond the arc has shown potential to catch fire again.

Regardless, Houston needs a similar presence at the 2 for 2026-27 considering that while Flemings and Milos Uzan shared joint roles at point, the offensive efficiencies were mostly missing from a starting combo or shooting guard standpoint.

3. Chase McCarty

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Sampson expressed that both members of his 2023 incoming class had starter potential for 2026-27, and now-sophomore forward Chase McCarty has shown capabilities, especially in the back half of last season, as such.

In fact, Sampson said that McCarty was set to play "strictly at the 3", and considering his long-range efficiency as a small forward, that could easily function in the shooting slot of a starting role in building off a 36% clip from deep.

if a career-high 20 points and six triples off the bench in Houston's 82-75 comeback win over Oklahoma State on March 7 didn't expand those possibilities, we're not sure what else could.

4. Delrecco Gillespie

Dec 29, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes forward Delrecco Gillespie (23) before a game agains the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Where there's more offense from the latest portal class, it also happens to be a projected starter in Houston's frontcourt in Kent State transfer forward Delrecco Gillespie, an All-MAC First Team selection for the Golden Flashes in 2025-26.

Gillespie has the opportunity to fulfill or succeed what was left behind at the 4 from Chris Cenac Jr., bringing in a double-double average of 17.7 points and 11.3 boards per game.

Where offense could use a boost at the spot, rebounding is just as crucial for improvement as a team, and a veteran presence, especially out of a coveted mid-major program, can add wingspan and give aid to a fellow frontcourt partner in Joseph Tugler.

5. Joseph Tugler

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) attempts to inbound the ball past Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the second half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The one saving among Houston's previous starting five is the return of none other than now-senior forward Joseph Tugler, who is primed to unleashed his maximum offensive potential for 2026-27.

Of course, Tugler will stay at the 5 with his 7-foot-6 wingspan and look to eclipse his 58% field goal mark from 2025-26, which had glimpses late in the season not entirely reflective of the slow start and overall clip. Three double-doubles, including a career-high 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the Big 12 championship game, helped indicate that potential.

If his floater and hook shots can keep falling while continuing to intimidate the opposition with his wing, next to Gillespie at the 4, Houston's frontcourt may look nearly complete for contention.