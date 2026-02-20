Houston Cougars’ Two-Way Dominance Has Them in Rare KenPom Company

With the college basketball regular season entering its final stretch, programs everywhere have started to show their true colors. Some teams have started to thrive as the NCAA Tournament draws nearer, while some teams have begun to struggle.

When it comes to figuring out which programs are truly elite, there's no better measuring stick than Pomeroy's College Basketball Ratings. While polls can be influenced by reputation and recent upsets, Pomeroy's efficiency-based metrics are a good reflection of how well each team performs on both ends of the floor.

It's well known that the No. 2 Houston Cougars are an elite basketball program, but KenPom's efficiency numbers now place them in rarer company. Along with the Michigan Wolverines (24-1) and the Duke Blue Devils (23-2), the Cougars are ranked inside the top-10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

That dominance on both ends of the court has led to Houston suffering only three losses this season, two of which came against No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 6 Iowa State.

Defense Still Sets the Tone

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Emanuel Sharp (21) in the first half against the UCF Knights at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As long as Kelvin Sampson is the head coach, the Cougars will be defined by their ability to play defense. This season, Houston is allowing just 61.6 points per game, ranking No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 2 across college basketball.

But according to KenPom's defensive ratings, Houston ranks No. 7 in the country at 93.0. Michigan and Duke rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the country in defensive efficiency with marks of 89.0 and 90.1, respectively.

While the Wolverines and the Blue Devils have been more efficient on both sides of the court, there's one thing that sets the Cougars apart from the two programs. Houston plays basketball in the Big 12, and that means something with how strong the conference is.

The Big 12 didn't just improve from last season — they got noticeably better, particularly on offense. Last season, the Arizona Wildcats led the Big 12 in total offense with 82.5 points per game. Behind them were BYU (81.4), Texas Tech (80.9), and Iowa State (80.3).

A year later, the Wildcats once again rule the Big 12 offensively with 87.7 points per game, followed by BYU (84.8), Oklahoma State (84.0), and Iowa State (83.7). That difference in offensive production has been seen across the entire conference.

I bring up the Big 12's offensive numbers is because they highlight just how impressive Houston's performance has been this season. Even when the entire conference took a step forward on offense, Houston has still been a dominant force by utilizing their elite defense, and it's what makes them so dangerous in March Madness.

Offensive Growth in a Loaded League

Feb 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) passes to center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) against Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston has experienced growth on the offensive side of the floor as well. Fueled by standouts Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp, the Cougars have been extremely efficient when given scoring opportunities.

With five games left to play, Houston's offensive production ranks No. 12 in the Big 12. While they may not put up staggering numbers on a nightly basis, Flemings and Sharp have been key to the Cougars being ranked the No. 2 team in the country, with both guards averaging over 16 points per game.

According to KenPom's ratings, Houston has the No. 10 offensive efficiency at 126.3. Arizona, which leads the Big 12 in total offense, lands just outside the top-10 with an offensive efficiency rating of 125.7. With the Cougars taking on the Wildcats on Saturday, that difference in both defensive and offensive efficiency will be put to the test.