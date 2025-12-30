Houston Cougars vs. Middle Tennessee State: Live Updates

The Houston Cougars return to the basketball court for the first time in over a week to close out the nonconference portion of their schedule with one final game before starting the heart of a challenging Big 12 conference schedule.

The Coogs gear up to host a member of Conference USA, the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, on Monday night. Throughout its first 11 games of the season, Middle Tennessee State heads into the Fertitta Center with a 7-4 record, currently riding a two-game winning streak.

This matchup serves as the Coogs' final game of their 13-game non-conference slate, which ends with the meeting with the Blue Raiders. Throughout the first portion of the season, the Coogs sit with an 11-1 record and look to build more momentum heading forward towards conference play.

Houston Cougars vs. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts after making a three point basket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Last time on the hardwood, the Cougars picked up one of their best wins of the season after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 94-85 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

It was another big performance from veteran guard Emanuel Sharp, who ended the match-up as the Coogs' leading scorer with 22 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

It's no surprise to see Sharp being the Coogs go-to scorer, as many expect the senior to do so. Through the first 12 games of the season, Sharp is Houston's leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the field while also averaging three rebounds, two assists, and a steal per game.

Also in that game against the Razorbacks, freshman guard Kingston Flemings once again added to the stellar start in his freshman campaign with a 21-point performance.

Flemings is currently Houston's second leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game on nearly 60 percent shooting from the field. The freshman has also been impactful in many other ways, averaging 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals per game.

While the matchup against Middle Tennessee State is favorable for the Cougars, they should not overlook the Blue Raiders, who have a few key players Houston needs to keep its eye out for. The biggest is leading scorer guard Jahvin Carter, who is averaging 13 points per game and shooting hooting 45.5 percent.

Elsewhere is another guard to keep tabs on, Kamari Lands, who is tied for second for the most points scored with 12.5 points per game.

The Cougars finish up their nonconference schedule, taking on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM at the Fertitta Center, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

