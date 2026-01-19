Houston Cruises Past Arizona State as Winning Streak Continues

Houston basketball defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 103-73 on Sunday evening, at the Fertitta Center, in Houston, Texas.

The Cougars team chemistry is really starting to show as they have greatly improved on both sides of the ball, and they scored a season-high 103 points.

With the win, Houston has won 11-straight games, and they remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play.

Houston vs Arizona State Game Recap

Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Cougars wasted no time getting going on offense as they stormed out to a 56-29 halftime lead. This is the second straight game where they have dominated early on, as they went up 33-18 just last week against West Virginia.

In Houston’s impressive performance, all five starters finished with double-digit scoring for the first time this season.

The freshmen continue to show their growth within the program, and they started off strong by combining for 28 first-half points.

Freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. has started to find his offensive role on the team, and tonight he posted his third double digit scoring effort this month.

He had it all working early in the game as he had 10 points within the first seven minutes.

The young star went on to be named the player of the game as he finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings also continues to be a problem, and because of his breakout season he has worked his way to a top-five pick in many NBA mock drafts.

Tonight, he scored a team-high 20 points, and he also added eight assists, four steals and two blocks to his final stat total.

Houston’s other two freshmen, Chase McCarty and Isiah Harwell, also continue to give the Cougars solid minutes off of the bench.

They combined for 13 points, and the duo will be crucial to the team’s success going forward.

Houston’s veteran guards, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, also played a huge role in the victory.

The experienced duo combined for 32 points, four steals and six made three-pointers, showing why they are one of the most feared back court duos in the entire country.

To round out the scoring, junior forward Joseph Tugler finished with 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He also grabbed seven rebounds along with recording two blocks and a steal.

With three straight blowout victories, it seems like the Cougars are really starting to gel as a team, and they have taken a major step towards reaching their goal of competing for a national championship at the end of the season.