Houston Has Reached a Dominating New Level in its Last Three Games

The Houston Cougars have not only transitioned seamlessly from the American to the Big 12 but have dominated since they arrived in the league. In just two seasons in the conference, Houston has already collected two regular-season crowns and a Big 12 Tournament championship.

Now in their third season in the Big 12, the Coogs have one of the best conference records over the past three years, boasting a 39-4 record in the Big 12 since making the move ahead of the 2023-24 season. With the last loss coming last season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, at home in a thrilling overtime loss.

And this year, it has been much of the same, with the Coogs dominating the start of conference play, and in recent games, that dominance has been at an unreal level.

Coogs Are Cruising through their Last Three Matchups

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) scores a three-point basket against Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With the high level expectations for the Coogs coming off a run to the NCAA Tournament title game and sweeping the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships, Houston's standards are already set high and have been met so far with a 17-1 overall record and sitting with a perfect 5-0 record in games against Big 12 opponents.

And over the last three ballgames on the road against Baylor and then at home against West Virginia and Arizona State, the Coogs are operating at a different level, winning by a combined 81 points and an average margin of victory of 27 points.

Houston took care of business on the road in Waco, winning by 22 points, and followed that up with a resounding 29-point victory over West Virginia, and then most recently stamped another statement victory, taking care of business against Arizona State by 30 points.

Over the course of those three games, the entire Cougars starting lineup is averaging over double-digit points, with guard Emanuel Sharp leading the way, averaging 15.3 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and three assists.

Not too far behind are the other two guards in the starting five, with Kingston Flemings averaging 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the course of the last three games, and Milos Uzan slots in, averaging 13 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

The frontcourt duo of Chris Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler is also finding success scoring the basketball, with Cenac averaging 12 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while Tugler rounds out the starting five, averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

The Cougars take their momentum on the road this weekend in what should be another tough conference matchup, facing the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 PM. The two Lone Star State programs faced off early in conference play this year, with the Coogs scoring a close 69-65 victory over the Red Raiders at the Fertitta Center