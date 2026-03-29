Houston's Joseph Tugler Named Finalist For National Defensive Award

Even though Houston men's basketball's 2025-26 campaign came to an official end on March 26 as the No. 2 seed in the South region with its 65-55 Sweet 16 loss to No. 3-seed Illinois at Toyota Center, a fair share of notable accolades are still being poured among coach Kelvin Sampson's starting five.

With defense being part of the holy trinity of Sampson's tools to winning, the latest accolade falls to junior forward Joseph Tugler, who on Friday, was named a finalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award for a second consecutive season.

On the offensive end, while averaging 8.4 points per game in 2025-26 and racking three double-doubles, with two coming back-to-back in wins over Texas Tech and Baylor, the primary reason behind Tugler's presence at the five comes out of his staggering 7-foot-6 wingspan.

While it helped him average over 5.3 boards per game, just a tick down due to freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr.'s place at the four, a true spotlight of that wingspan boasted a recorded block and a steal per game, which have led to multiple fast break opportunities on the other end.

While Tugler's bid for a second consecutive Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award came to and end with Kansas sophomore forward Flory Bidunga taking the reign, the junior forward trailed just as close in the national spotlight with the same prowess he's always held in the conference and against quality non-conference opponents.

But barring a miracle out of a probable finalist finish for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, what are Tugler's next steps following Houston's Sweet 16 run? Is he back, or will he take the next big step in his playing career?

Is JoJo a go-go for next season?

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) attempts a layup during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While a good portion of the 2025-26 starting five for Sampson is departing, especially with freshman guard Kingston Flemings and Cenac as projected NBA first round draft picks, Tugler remains the one glaring question as to whether he stays or goes.

With one last season of eligibility remaining, and a chance to once again strive at fulfilling the program dream for Houston, Tugler is a viable option to return at the five for his senior season, especially in effort to maximize his offensive potential.

This option comes as he is projected on multiple mock draft boards as a mid-second round pick, a similar spot to where he was projected last offseason.

If his return is eminent, it also leaves questions as to what the frontcourt setup will look like aside him at the four, or potentially if he may be moved to that spot out of the incoming addition of center Arafan Diane.