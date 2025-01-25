Houston-Kansas live score updates, highlights
The Houston Cougars are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, but they haven't beaten a team like Kansas yet this season.
In fact, Kelvin Sampson's team has not picked up a single Quadrant 1 victory yet this season. They're one of only two teams in the top 25 of the NCAA NET Rankings without a Quad 1 win. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
Houston (15-3, 7-0) is 0-3 in Quad 1 games, while Kansas (14-4, 5-2) is 4-3. That's a big reason why Kansas is currently projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament — and Houston is slotted for a No. 4 seed or worse.
That can all change with a Houston victory on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. Follow the game right here for live updates, big-play highlights and analysis.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Pregame Houston-Kansas Updates
Good news for Houston: After missing Wednesday's win over Utah, junior guard Emanuel Sharp is back in the starting lineup on Saturday.