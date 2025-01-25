Houston Cougars On SI

Houston-Kansas live score updates, highlights

The Cougars desperately need a Quad 1 victory

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4).
Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4). / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Cougars are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, but they haven't beaten a team like Kansas yet this season.

In fact, Kelvin Sampson's team has not picked up a single Quadrant 1 victory yet this season. They're one of only two teams in the top 25 of the NCAA NET Rankings without a Quad 1 win. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.

Houston (15-3, 7-0) is 0-3 in Quad 1 games, while Kansas (14-4, 5-2) is 4-3. That's a big reason why Kansas is currently projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament — and Houston is slotted for a No. 4 seed or worse.

That can all change with a Houston victory on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. Follow the game right here for live updates, big-play highlights and analysis.

(Refresh for the latest updates)

Pregame Houston-Kansas Updates

Good news for Houston: After missing Wednesday's win over Utah, junior guard Emanuel Sharp is back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball