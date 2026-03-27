Houston's Revenge Tour Comes to End in Sweet 16 Loss to Illinois

Houston basketball suffered one of its worst losses of the season, as the Illinois Fighting Illini cruised to a 65-55 victory on Thursday night, inside the Toyota Center.

Houston shot just 34 percent from the field in the biggest game of the season, and 55 points is just not enough to beat an offense as good as Illinois.

With the loss, the Cougars move into the offseason with a 30-7 record on the 2026 season.

Houston's Poor Offense Leads to Season-Ending Loss

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cougars found themselves down 86 percent of the game, largely due to just flat-out missing wide-open shots.

After trailing most of the first half, freshman guard Kingston Flemings knocked down a huge three at the buzzer to go into the half down 24-22.

The Cougars were right in striking distance, until their poor shooting carried over to the second half, and no team can hold down Illinois top-rated offense down for long.

The Fighting Illini took advantage of Houston’s scoring droughts, expanding the lead by as many as 18 points.

Late in the game when still no Cougar could find a way to score, freshman forward Chase McCarty provided a late surge as he laced three clutch three-pointers, to bring Houston all the way within seven points.

Althought they made a strong last push, the Cougars season came to abrupt stop in the Sweet 16.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp led the team in scoring with 17 points in his last game as a Cougar.

He hit three three-pointers in the contest, and he will always be known as one of the best three-point shooters ever to come through Houston.

Flemings followed with 11 points, and he had a tough time in the midrange against a lanky Illinois defense.

The star point guard likely played his final game in the red-and-white as he is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Senior guard Milos Uzan couldn’t find his rhythm offensively either as he shot just 2-for-11 in his final game playing for the University of Houston.

The same trend continued with Chris Cenac Jr., who went 3-for-12 and missed all three of his three-point attempts.

The bottom line is Illinois was in fact the tougher team in the game, and they beat Houston in just about every statistical category.

The key to Houston’s success is rebounding, and the Fighting Illini outperformed Houston in that category by nine.

After suffering a disappointing loss in Houston, the Cougars now head into the offseason, gearing up for 2027.