Houston’s Veterans Lead Cougars Past Syracuse In Overtime Thriller
Houston basketball defeated Syracuse 78-74 in overtime in the first game of the Players Era Festival on Monday evening, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan combined for 52 points to lead the Cougars to victory in the first round.
Houston will face No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m., with hopes to win and advance to the championship game that will take place on Wednesday.
Houston’s Leaders Step Up Against Syracuse
While the Cougars freshmen have ran the show so far this season, Sharp and Uzan stepped up in a game where the team couldn't find any rhythm, and both scored 26 points apiece.
Sharp got the team going early by getting to the free throw line, ending the game shooting 11-for-12 from the charity stripe.
He also made three of his nine three-point jumpers, including one in overtime to put the game out of reach.
Uzan’s shooting woes did not continue in this game, as he shot 50 percent from the field and behind the arc.
The veteran point guard closed out the game by scoring six points in overtime, with a layup and four made free throws.
Uzan ended his day with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and he made four three-pointers in the game.
Junior forward Joseph Tugler continues to have a rough start to the season. His main struggle is staying out of foul trouble, and he has sat most of the first half in both high-stakes matchups this year.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson wanted Tugler to take a leap offensively, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
Tugler went just 1-for-7 from the field and missed several easy buckets he doesn't normally miss.
He also fouled out in overtime and his discipline on defense continues to be an issue.
Although Tugler struggled in the game, he did excel on defense, finishing with five blocks, including one with time expiring in regulation to force overtime.
Up Next
The Cougars now look to defeat Tennessee tomorrow for a chance to play in the championship game or the third-place game on Wednesday.
Tiebreakers will be determined by point differential, points scored and points allowed.
Unfortunately for Houston, a close game against Syracuse doesn't help seeding-wise, and the Cougars would need a commanding win over Tennessee to have a chance to make Wednesday’s championship game.