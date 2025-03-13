Houston vs. Colorado: Score, live updates of Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game
After winning the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship, Houston now aims to win the conference tournament.
The Cougars, who went 19-1 in Big 12 play, open up their participation at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City as they take on Colorado in a quarterfinal matchup.
Houston (27-4) comes in having won 10 straight games and 23 of its last 24. By virtue of winning the Big 12 regular-season title, the Cougars are the No. 1 seed at the tournament and also vying to lock down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Colorado (14-19) has already been the talk of the Big 12 tourney. Despite being seeded No. 16, the Buffaloes have advanced to the quarterfinals after having knocked off No. 9 seed TCU and then No. 8 seed West Virginia.
The winner of the Houston-Colorado game moves on into Friday's semifinals and will take on BYU. BYU, the No. 4 seed, outlasted Iowa State, 96-92, in a quarterfinal earlier on Thursday.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.
HOUSTON 38, COLORADO 33 HALF
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Apparently during that late time out that Kelvin Sampson called, he wrote one thing on his whiteboard and showed it to his players - "ARROGANT."
- Colorado was within five and had the ball to end the first half but turned it over, and Houston remains up five at the break.
FIRST HALF
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. And yet again, Emanuel Sharp knocks one down, this time from about 40 feet. (Houston, 38-30 | 2:02, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Emanuel Sharp breaks the Colorado run with a 3 from the corner. It's also his 1,000th career point, yet another milestone by a Cougar player this season. (Houston, 35-27 | 3:20, 1st)
- Colorado currently on an 8-0 run and Houston has been held scoreless for more than two minutes.
- Houston playing a bit sloppy, and Colorado is taking advantage, with the Buffaloes making it a five-point game after knocking down a 3. Kelvin Sampson calls a time out and wondering what choice words he is having for his players in the huddle right now. (Houston, 32-27 | 3:41, 1st)
- On-court collison between Ja'Vier Francis and a Colorado player, Sebastian Rancik, going after a rebound. Francis is back up on his feet, but they're still checking on Rancik. Update: Rancik being helped off the court and taken to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. (Houston, 28-19 | 6:13, 1st)
- Under-8 time out and Houston still remains in control. (Houston, 26-15 | 7:54, 1st)
- Colorado breaks that field-goal drought when Trevor Baskin blows past Emanuel Sharp and takes it in while being fouled. Baskin completes the three-point play. (Houston, 21-10 | 10:30, 1st)
- Colorado hasn't scored a field goal in more than five minutes, and the Buffs have made four turnovers. Houston's defense already on point so far. (Houston, 21-7 | 10:50, 1st)
- Houston currently on a 12-0 run as Colorado coach Tad Boyle calls time out. (Houston, 21-7 | 11:55, 1st)
- Freshman Mercy Miller, the son of Master P, is already checking in. ESPN's broadcasters said they can't recall the earliest Miller has ever checked into a ballgame until now. (Houston, 19-7 | 12:45, 1st)
- Houston's depth is already starting to show up, as Mylik Wilson and Terrance Arceneaux keeps the Cougars' energy going with baskets. (Houston, 15-7 | 13:50, 1st)
- First media time out, and Houston has scored 11 of the last 16 points. J'Wan Roberts with an impressive shot in the lane for the Coogs' last basket. (Houston, 11-7 | 15:35, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. LJ Cryer hits it from deep again. The graduate guard is off to a fantastic start. (Houston, 9-5 | 17:15, 1st)
- BACK-TO-BACK 3-POINTERS HOUSTON. After spotting Colorado a 2-0 lead, LJ Cryer hits a 3 and then Emanuel Sharp drains a trey on the Cougars' next possession. (Houston, 6-2 | 18:25, 1st)
- We are now under way from the T-Mobile Center.
PREGAME
- The usual starting 5 for Houston. Guards Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp, and forwards J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
- Coming to you from Kansas City, as Houston gets set for its opening game at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. The top-seeded Cougars face No. 16 seed Colorado, seeking to pull off its third upset at the tournament in as many days.