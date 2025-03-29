Houston Cougars On SI

Houston vs. Purdue: Sweet 16 live score, game updates

Follow our live updates from the Cougars-Boilermakers NCAA Tournament matchup Friday night

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson.
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers face off Friday night in a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup in Indianapolis.

Houston (32-4) is favored by 8.5 points, but Purdue (24-11) is playing close to home and is loaded with experience. The Boilermakers have one of the best backcourts in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, a duo that helped lead Purdue to the national championship game last season.

Houston is led by sixth-year senior J'Wan Roberts and fifth-year senior LJ Cryer. They combined for 48 points in Houston's 81-76 second-round victory over Gonzaga.

Stay with us for live score updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and much more from Houston's matchup with Purdue. Tip off time is scheduled for 9:09 p.m. CT on TBS/truTV.

(Refresh for the latest updates.)

Houston-Purdue pregame updates

Houston has arrived: The Cougars have pulled up to Lucas Oil Stadium. Almost game time. Check back at 9 p.m. CT for live updates.

More Houston & March Madness News

feed

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his 27-year journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. A basketball junkie, March Madness is his favorite time of the year.

Home/Basketball