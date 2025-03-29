Houston vs. Purdue: Sweet 16 live score, game updates
The Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers face off Friday night in a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup in Indianapolis.
Houston (32-4) is favored by 8.5 points, but Purdue (24-11) is playing close to home and is loaded with experience. The Boilermakers have one of the best backcourts in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, a duo that helped lead Purdue to the national championship game last season.
Houston is led by sixth-year senior J'Wan Roberts and fifth-year senior LJ Cryer. They combined for 48 points in Houston's 81-76 second-round victory over Gonzaga.
Stay with us for live score updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and much more from Houston's matchup with Purdue. Tip off time is scheduled for 9:09 p.m. CT on TBS/truTV.
Houston-Purdue pregame updates
Houston has arrived: The Cougars have pulled up to Lucas Oil Stadium. Almost game time. Check back at 9 p.m. CT for live updates.