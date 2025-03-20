Houston vs. SIU Edwardsville: Score, live updates of NCAA Tournament first-round game
After a historic run through Big 12 Conference play, Houston now sets its sights on bringing home the program’s first national title.
The Cougars begin their quest on Thursday afternoon as they take on SIU Edwardsville in Wichita for an opening-round Midwest Region tilt in the NCAA Tournament.
Houston - the No. 1 seed in the Midwest - enters the NCAA Tournament on a 13-game winning streak and after a 4-3 start, come in having won 26 of its last 27 ballgames. That included a 19-1 record in the Big 12, the most wins in a single season by any school in that league, along with capturing the Big 12 Tournament championship in just Houston’s second season in the conference.
SIU Edwardsville - the No. 16 seed - is making its first trip to the NCAA tourney. Also nicknamed the Cougars, SIU Edwardsville punched its long-awaited ticket to the “Big Dance” after winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena.
HOUSTON 52, SIU EDWARDSVILLE 24 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- LJ Cryer ends the first half by hitting back-to-back 3's. He now has 15 points on the day. (Houston, 52-24 | :01, 1st)
- LJ Cryer and Ja'Vier Francis each with 9 points now for Houston, which is rolling now. (Houston, 42-20 | 3:45, 1st)
- Houston now on a 10-2 run as Milos Uzan is up to 14 points. Ja'Vier Francis also getting good play off the bench with 7 points and four boards. (Houston, 40-18 | 4:37, 1st)
- Milos Uzan now 5-of-6 from the field and Houston is also 5-of-8 from 3-point range. (Houston, 32-16 | 6:47, 1st)
- Milos Uzan already on a roll for Houston. He has made each of his first four shot attempts, including a 3, as the Cougars already have hit four treys. (Houston, 24-8 | 10:46, 1st)
- Down 4-2, Houston has reeled off 10 straight points to go in front. LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp hit 3-pointers during that run.
- J'Wan Roberts is back on the court after missing the Big 12 semifinals and title game with an ankle injury. The usual starting 5 for Houston now: Roberts and JoJo Tugler at the forwards; Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp the guards.
PREGAME
- Coming to you from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. Getting set for the opening round of the Midwest Region as top seed Houston faces No. 16 SIU Edwardsville.