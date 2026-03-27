How the Houston Cougars' March Madness Loss Could Have Been Avoided

The 2026 NCAA Tournament for the Houston Cougars' men's basketball team ended a bit sooner than they were expecting, losing 65-55 to the No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the Sweet 16 round.

That unfortunately takes off the possibility of a second consecutive national title appearance for the Coogs, leaving head coach Kelvin Sampson still searching for his first career championship.

As the offseason now begins prematurely for Sampson and the team, hindsight begins to set in on what they could've done differently to avoid the early elimination and continue their quest for a championship.

What Could Have Been Done?

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts after the game in a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Now that a night's rest has occurred, here is what the Cougars could have done differently to make it to the Elite Eight round.

Make Three-Point Shots

Accuracy from beyond the arc is tough to come by, especially in today's game of basketball, where three-point shots are put up just as often if not more than, two-pointers.

Houston has been nothing if not effective with three-point shots throughout the season, but that was not the case at the Toyota Center Thursday night, as the team only made nine of its 32 attempted three-pointers.

Emanuel Sharp led the team with three deep shots made, but with the 10 he attempted, that goes to show both how much Houston struggled with their long-range shots and also how stout Illinois' defense was during the contest.

Outrebounded

The Cougars were slightly under their season average of 37 rebounds per game, and were overall outclassed on the glass by the Illini, 43-34.

Houston was led by Chris Cenac Jr. with 10 rebounds, and the next closest was surprisingly Kingston Flemings with six.

For a traditionally aggressive Houston team on the boards, Thursday night was definitely a step back for the team, and unfortunately, it was one aspect that sealed their fate in March Madness.

Avoid the Droughts

Houston's most damning moment in the contest was early on the second half where they went nearly seven minutes without adding any points to their total, all while the Illini were pulling away what seemed like every possession.

With 18:06 left in the game, Joseph Tugler rushed in for a layup, making it a 27-26 game in favor of the Illini.

Houston's score didn't change hands until the 11:20 mark, when Milos Uzan drilled a three to end the drought, but by then, Illinois had already pulled out to an 18-point lead, and there simply wasn't enough time for the Cougars to catch back up in the contest.