How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. No. 7 Houston Cougars

It's one last ride at Fertitta Center for four Cougar seniors, as No. 7 Houston men's basketball will host Baylor in a rematch on Wednesday, March 4, for the regular season home finale.

Although Houston's Big 12 regular season reign officially came to an end with No. 2 Arizona's 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State on March 2, the Cougars' objective now to is to maintain a double-bye for the conference tournament through the final two games on the schedule.

One of those opportunities is taking care of their rival Bears for the second time around, having blown them out 77-55 at Foster Pavilion on Jan. 10, and it was just one mark towards Baylor's current 5-11 Big 12 record, its worst conference start under coach Scott Drew since the 2008-09 season.

After senior guard Milos Uzan, redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp, redshirt fifth-year guard Ramon Walker Jr., and redshirt fifth-year forward Kalifa Sakho are honored for their program contributions big and small prior to tip-off, they'll look to help Houston sweep the season series and leave their final marks at Fertitta Center on a positive note.

With that in mind, here's additional information on how to watch the Cougars' senior night showdown against Baylor.

How to Watch

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Houston Cougars bench reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Who: Baylor Bears (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) vs. No. 7 Houston Cougars (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

What: Game 30 of the regular season, home finale for Houston in 2025-26, home rematch from Jan. 10, senior night

When: Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

TV Announcers: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcer: Jeremy Branham (Play-by-Play), Elvin Hayes (Analyst)

Previous Matchup: In the first meeting on Jan. 10, Sharp's 17 points and freshman guard Isiah Harwell's four triples off the bench were among five Cougars who scored in double figures en route to No. 7 Houston's 77-55 blowout win over Baylor at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The win effectively clinched a new school-record 16th consecutive road victory for the Cougars, while it also put Baylor at its first 0-3 Big 12 start since the 2022-23 season.

Instead of a turnaround, the Bears' Big 12 start in 2025-26 has sprawled to 5-11, their worst since the 2008-09 season. With a 3-11 record in Quad 1 games and three Quad 2 losses, Baylor is on pace for its worst overall start since 2006-07.

Series History: As rivals formerly in the Southwest Conference and now members of the Big 12, Houston has taken four straight meetings over Baylor following its 78-59 loss to the eventual national champion Bears on April 3, 2021, in the men's Final Four in Indianapolis.

No. 2 Houston's 82-76 overtime win over No. 11 Baylor at Foster Pavilion on Feb. 24, 2024, in its inaugural Big 12 campaign, was the start of the head-to-head streak and marked its first win over the Bears since Feb 24, 1996.

With the wins, Houston holds a commanding 42-16 all-time lead in the rivalry series dating back to the first meeting between the two programs on Jan. 26, 1953.