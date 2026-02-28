How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

Needing to break out of its first three-game losing streak since the 2016-17 season and its first as a Big 12 member, No. 5 Houston men's basketball will use its 11 a.m. matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Fertitta Center as a get-right opportunity towards the back-end of league play.

Rest was much needed among coach Kelvin Sampson's rotation following the three-game stretch of AP top-15 opponents, considering the various levels of physicality faced towards multiple offensive shortcomings, and the wear and tear from its senior guards, Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, with ankle sprains and hard falls, respectively.

Though Houston, at the moment, will finish with a 7-5 regular season Quad 1 record with three Quad 2 league games remaining, coach Tad Boyle's Buffaloes, who have doubled their win total from their first season back in the Big 12 conference, should come as no slouch, being one of those opportunities.

In Boyle's 15th season at Colorado, the Buffaloes, despite a 1-8 record in Quad 1 games, have maintained an average result margin of 13.4 points in those nine opportunities, which has helped leap to an improved 6-9 Big 12 record through 15 league games.

When pairing Boyle's coaching experience with closely contested matchups with Houston last season, it leaves the Buffaloes more upset-minded towards effectively ending the Cougars' Big 12 reign with one trip to Fertitta Center.

With Houston looking to avert disaster, here's additional information on how to watch the Cougars' Saturday morning home matchup with Colorado.

How to Watch

Feb 23, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) defends during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Who: Colorado Buffaloes (16-12, 6-9 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

What: Game 29 of the regular season, 15th home matchup for Houston in 2025-26

When: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

TV Announcers: Mike Monaco (Play-by-Play), Miles Simon (Analyst)

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcer: Jeremy Branham (Play-by-Play)

Last Season: As part of Houston's historic 19-1 Big 12 campaign and conference tournament championship run for its second season in the league, the Cougars completed a season sweep of Colorado through closely-contested games by the last-place Buffaloes.

In the lone regular season meeting at CU Events Center in Boulder on Feb. 8, 2025, Colorado entered the matchup having started 0-11 in Big 12 play.

Despite 22 points from senior guard Julian Hammond III, they weren't enough to put the Buffaloes in the win column yet in their Big 12 return, as 20 points from graduate forward J'Wan Roberts led No. 5 Houston to a 69-59 win. It was the second-to-last stop towards Colorado's 0-13 conference start.

The implications were much more heightened, however, when the last-place Buffaloes completed shocking upsets of No. 9-seed TCU and No. 8-seed West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., to reach their quarterfinals matchup with the regular-season champion Cougars.

But even with 25 points and eight rebounds from graduate forward Andrej Jakimovski, and Houston's temporary loss of Roberts through an ankle injury, a third-straight upset wasn't in the books as 19 points and four triples from Sharp led to the Cougars' 77-68 win on March 13, 2025 to advance it to the semifinals against No. 4-seed BYU the following day.

Series History: Thanks to Houston's season sweep of Colorado in 2024-25, the Cougars hold a 5-3 all-time series lead over the Buffaloes in eight meetings dating back to Dec. 12, 1963.