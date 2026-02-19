How to Watch No. 4 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
The No. 2 Houston Cougars will look to shake off a tough 70-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State from Monday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames as they prepare for the middle of a three-game top-10 opponent gauntlet in hosting the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. inside Fertitta Center.
The matchup is one of three regular-season Quad 1 opportunities remaining for the Cougars, and it's potentially the most impactful towards their third Big 12 title, considering both teams come in at 11-2 in league play.
While the Wildcats remain tied atop the league with Houston and come in with a home rematch win over No. 23 BYU on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at McKale Center in Tucson, they'll look to maintain a sole lead even in dropping back-to-back games at Kansas and at home against Texas Tech after their program-best 23-0 start.
With these details in mind, here's additional information on how to watch the upcoming highest-combined-ranked matchup inside Fertitta Center this Saturday.
How to Watch
Who: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 11-2) vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars (23-3, 11-2)
What: Game 27 of the regular season, 14th home matchup for Houston in 2025-26
When: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.
Where: Fertitta Center in Houston
TV/Streaming: ESPN on ABC
TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)
Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network
Radio Announcer: Jeremy Branham (Play-by-Play)
Last Season: In 2024-25, both teams faced each other twice in pivotal matchups towards the back end of the season, with Houston coming out victorious each time behind team-leading performances from then-junior guard Milos Uzan in his historic low assist-to-turnover ratio season. Uzan's 19 points fueled Houston's late 62-58 win at McKale Center on Feb. 15, 2025, and en route to a Big 12 tournament championship on March 15, he dropped a season-high 25 points and led the Cougars to their first conference tournament title in the league.
Series History: Last season's meetings gave Houston an 8-6 all-time series lead over the Wildcats in 14 meetings dating back to Dec. 22, 1967. Among notable other matchups include Houston's 104-63 win in the Kettle Classic on Nov. 26, 1982, the same season of its first national championship game run, and its 72-60 win in the south region Sweet 16 at AT&T Center in San Antonio on March 24, 2022. Now, Houston will look to take its fourth straight head-to-head matchup.
