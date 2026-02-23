How to Watch No. 5 Houston at No. 14 Kansas

With not a lot of time following a loss Fertitta Center Saturday in a game that had conference title implications, the No. 5 Houston Cougars enter the third and final test of a three-game AP top-15 gauntlet in facing the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since their inaugural Big 12 campaign, the Cougars do not have any easier of a test to avoid a third straight loss for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the third under coach Kelvin Sampson.

The Jayhawks enter the matchup having faced previous adversity of their own in the form of their largest home loss to an unranked opponent since 1973, an 84-68 loss to Cincinnati Saturday.

However, that still doesn't top Kansas' .876 all-time winning percentage at Allen Fieldhouse, considering the environment has been historically touted as one of the toughest to play at in all of college basketball.

Therefore, with both these factors in mind, Houston aims to win its second straight matchup in "The Phog" and avoid being the next victim to pay heed.

The Big 12 regular season title may not be the focus now, but it is still far from off the table for the Cougars, who, at 7-4 in Quad 1 games, will enter their final remaining opportunity in the regular season.

Now, here's additional information on how to watch this pivotal Big 12 showdown for Houston.

How to Watch

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Who: No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-4, 11-3) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4)

What: Game 28 of the regular season, eighth road matchup for Houston in 2025-26

When: Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Big Monday)

TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcer: Jeremy Branham (Play-by-Play)

Last Season: Houston swept the season series with Kansas in 2024-25 en route to a historic 19-1 Big 12 campaign as part of the Cougars' national championship game run. It began with their 92-86 double-overtime win over the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on January 25, 2025, behind 24 points from graduate forward J'Wan Roberts and a game-tying triple at the overtime buzzer from graduate guard Mylik Wilson to send the game to the second overtime frame.

In the second matchup back at Fertitta Center for Houston's senior night, graduate guard L.J. Cryer led with 22 points among four double-figure Cougar scorers en route to a wire-to-wire 65-59 win over the Jayhawks on March 3, 2025.

Series History: Through 11 all-time meetings dating back to March 17, 1967 in the Cougars' 66-53 win over the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament round of 16 that season, Houston has a 5-6 record all-time against Kansas and will look to tie the series up with its second win in program history at Allen Fieldhouse.