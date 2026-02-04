How to Watch UCF Knights at No. 8 Houston Cougars

The No. 8 Houston Cougars will look build off their new winning streak and sweep their two-game homestand as they'll host the UCF Knights on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m., before embarking on their two-game road trip to the state of Utah.

Though it only stands as a Quad 2 home matchup for the Cougars against a former American conference opponent, it comes against an upset-minded UCF team with the Knights having grabbed two ranked upsets through nine Big 12 games, most recently an 88-80 win over then-No. 11 Texas Tech on Jan. 31.

The Knights, coming in at fifth place in the Big 12, maintain a 4-4 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 3-2 record on the road, including wins at Texas A&M and at Colorado.

Despite being ranked No. 25 in the Week 9 AP Poll with a ranked upset over then-No. 17 Kansas on Jan. 3, but a subsequent loss at Oklahoma State on Jan. 6, UCF most recently received 39 votes for the Week 13 poll released Monday.

With these implications in mind, here's additional information for how to watch No. 8 Houston's midweek matchup with UCF.

How to Watch

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) and TCU Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) look on during the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Who: UCF Knights (17-4, 6-3) vs. No. 8 Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1)

What: Game 21 of the regular season, 12th home matchup for Houston in 2025-26

When: Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. CST

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

TV/Streaming: FS1

TV Announcers: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), LaPhonso Ellis (Analyst)

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcer: Jeremy Branham (Play-by-Play)

Last Season: Entering Addition Financial Arena with a 5-0 Big 12 mark on Jan. 18, 2025, Houston staved off the upset-minded Knights, who held a lead as large as 12, when graduate forward J'Wan Roberts made a go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds left to cap off his 17-point second half and grab the Cougars a late 69-68 win.

The win was just one of what would be a conference-record 19 wins en route to winning a second consecutive Big 12 regular season title in 2024-25, and a small step towards a national runner-up finish and a program record 35-win season.

Series History: In 36 all-time meetings, Houston holds a commanding 25-11 lead over UCF with an average winning margin of 6.4 points head-to-head. In large part, the Cougars have taken the last 10 matchups dating back to Jan. 3, 2020, when both programs were members of the American.