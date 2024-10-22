Jamal Shead already showing he belongs in NBA

here is a supercut of jamal shead's defensive plays in preseason.



in 77 minutes, he created 8 steals, 4 moving screens, a charge, and a push off. he's just ridiculously disruptive.



this doesn't even include the many shots he changed + deflections + closeouts. https://t.co/j81dH6NXD1 pic.twitter.com/k7RxT8Abi8