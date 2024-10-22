Jamal Shead already showing he belongs in NBA
Jamal Shead is already doing Jamal Shead things.
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Shead has quickly adjusted to the NBA game with the Toronto Raptors. In five preseason games he created havoc on the defensive end, including drawing FOUR offensive fouls in a 116-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto's final preseason game.
Shead's on-ball defense, ability to fight through ball screens and ridiculously quick hands have been on full display. Check out his defensive highlights from his preseason minutes:
The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off Tuesday night, and the Raptors first game is Wednesday night at home vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. With his preseason performance, it's a safe bet Shead has earned himself minutes in Darko Rajakovic's rotation.
After anchoring a Houston Cougars team that led the NCAA in scoring defense last season - and being named the National Defensive Player of the Year by Naismith Awards, National Association of Basketball Coaches, Field of 68 and Andy Katz - Shead was drafted by the Raptors with the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He's part of a Raptors' guard rotation that looks like a former Big 12 all-star team. It includes Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Gradey Dick (Kansas) and Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor).
Walter, the Raptors' first-round pick in 2024, is dealing with a shoulder injury and is at least a week away from returning to practice. Barrett also has a shoulder injury and his status for Wednesday's season opener is unclear.
That leaves Mitchell and Shead as the backup point guard options, and Shead outplayed Mitchell in the Raptors final preseason game. He finished with 9 points (4-7 FG), 4 assists and drew 4 offensive fouls in 19 minutes. Mitchell played the exact same number of minutes and finished with 1 point (0-3 FG), 4 assists and 2 rebounds.
If Shead can establish himself in the rotation early on and flash his defensive prowess, it could lead to a more meaningful role during his rookie season. Stay tuned.