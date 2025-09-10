Kelvin Sampson Announces Two Conference Matchups for ESPN's Big Monday Games
The Houston Cougars should be eager to return to the court after a record-setting 2024 season, which saw the Cougars just a few points shy of capping the season off with a national championship.
And while the start of the season is still a few months away, some of the Cougars' non-conference matchups have started being announced, and on Tuesday, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced the date, time, and network for two of Houston's conference games.
The Cougars will take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Feb. 16 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, and then face the Kansas Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Feb. 23. Each game will tip off at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN as a part of the network's Big Monday schedule. The remainder of Houston's Big 12 schedule is set to be announced at a later date.
Taking a Quick Glance at Both Matchups
Iowa State Cyclones
The Cyclones wrapped their 2024-25 season and fourth year under head coach T.J. Otzelberger with a 25-10 record and an appearance in the Big 12 tournaments quarterfinal round, falling in a close loss to the BYU Cougars, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, ultimately ending their season in the Round of 32 after a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Cougars only played the Cyclones once last year during the regular season and were on the winning side of the matchup when the Cyclones walked into the Fertitta Center a season ago. Houston knocked the victory with a 68-59 finals score over Iowa State.
The teams have quickly built some history between each other in the two seasons the Cougars have been in the Big 12. As the Cougars and Cyclones faced each other three different times in the 2023-24 season. The teams split the regular season matchups, with both teams winning on their home courts, but the Cyclones got the final say, defeating the Cougars in the Big 12 tournament championship.
Kansas Jayhawks
The Jayhawks finished their season a year ago with a 21-13 record, falling short in the Big 12 tournament after a loss in the quarterfinal round to the eventual tournament runner-up, the Arizona Wildcats, and a quick run in the NCAA Tournament, ending their season in the First Round of the tourney after a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Last season, Houston had Kansas' number, winning both regular-season matchups. The Cougars beat the Jayhawks on their home floor in a double overtime thriller with a final score of 92-86, while the Houston took care of business at home, winning 65-59 in the second game of the season between the pair.
While in Houston's first season in the conference, the teams split their regular-season matchups, both protecting their home courts.