Kelvin Sampson Clearly Defines Chase McCarty's Role in 2026-27

While portal season is officially underway for all of men's college basketball, and while coach Kelvin Sampson is at the ready to pounce at potential candidates for proper development, the stage has only begun to be set for the roles his returners will be playing for the 2026-27 campaign.

The mission still remains clear for Houston men's basketball to accomplish the longstanding goal in what some consider a narrow window, with Sampson's current contract extension running until the conclusion of 2028-29.

But one of the returning pieces that can help fulfill that window is forward Chase McCarty, in which Sampson not only confirmed his return Thursday morning, but a position slot change as a potential starter for his redshirt sophomore season.

"Chase will play strictly at the 3 this year," Sampson said. "So there you have a big wing that's a good shooter."

The concept is not something out of the blue for McCarty's role next season, considering the stout efficiency of his jumper in samples big and small off the bench from 2025-26.

But what is it that makes McCarty's upcoming role at the 3, as a small forward shooter, make sense with his track record from last season and the pieces around him?

Why McCarty at the 3 is not surprising

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

From a standpoint of efficiency, McCarty's move to the 3 slot makes sense considering the long-range option he already stands as in as a forward. In averaging 12.3 minutes per game over 35 games, he launched a total of 34 triples despite the sample size potentially contributing to a 36% clip from beyond the arc.

But his best display all season that added fuel to the possibility of a potential shift to the 3 was his career-high 20-point performance in Houston's regular season finale against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on March 7, in which a career-high six triples of his seven made field goals helped lead a come-from-behind 82-75 win for the Cougars.

Glimpses and samples like these will help McCarty, with further preparation through summer drills and workouts, to fill a slot that thrived under shooting guard Emanuel Sharp and his career 38% mark from deep.

The move also makes sense to allow top-ranked 2026 frontcourt commit and incoming Iowa United Prep center Arafan Diane, and his screen-helping near 300-pound frame to start at the 4, while Joseph Tugler, who Sampson also confirmed was returning, will stay at the 5.

It also leaves the 1 and 2 spots to be fulfilled by guard Mercy Miller for his junior campaign, and a potential portal pickup guard from Sampson.