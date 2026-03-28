Kelvin Sampson Makes Official Decision on Future With Houston

Still searching for his first national championship as a head coach, Houston's Kelvin Sampson was unable to lead his team back to the finals of "The Big Dance" after suffering a 65-55 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Sweet 16 round.

And as is typically the case when a longtime head coach faces a tough loss in the postseason, many questioned whether the 70-year-old Sampson would deem it enough to call a career.

Well, Sampson has given his own personal answer to the question, and it should put a bright smile on the face of Houston Cougars fans.

Sampson to Return to Houston As Head Coach For 2026-27 Season

Houston Cougars head men's coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a report by CBS' Jon Rothstein, Sampson told the insider that he would not be retiring and would return to the Cougars for his 13th year leading the team.

"I'm excited as I've ever been to keep coaching," Sampson added.

Kelvin Sampson tells me that he will return as Houston's head coach during the 2026-27 season and will not retire.



Sampson on returning to coach the Cougars next season:



"I'm excited as I've ever been to keep coaching." — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2026

Since taking the head coaching reins in H-Town before the 2014 season, Sampson has revived the Cougars' men's hoops team and brought them success that hadn't been seen at the university since the days of Hakeem Olajuwon in the early 1980s.

Sampson has compiled an overall record of 329-91 and has put the Coogs in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament every year since the 2018 season, with last year's appearance against Florida serving as the coach's lone visit to the national championship game.

Houston's 2025-26 season saw them produce a 30-7 record, the highest number of losses that they've had since the 2021-22 season, where they finished with a 32-6 record, losing to Villanova in the Elite Eight.

The Cougars blew out Idaho in the Round of 64 and Texas A&M in the Round of 32 before falling to the Illini in front of what was basically a home game at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Before making the move to Houston, Sampson also saw great success with the Oklahoma Sooners from 1994 to 2006, securing them a spot in the 64-team field in all but one of his seasons in Norman, which included a Final Four appearance in the 2001-02 season, losing to the Indiana Hoosiers.

With players like Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. coming back next year to continue their collegiate careers in Houston, Sampson will still have the core of this season's lineup ready to guide the next edition of the Cougars team as they again look to bring the University of Houston and Coach Sampson their first ever national title in college hoops.