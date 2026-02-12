Kelvin Sampson Praises Veteran Guard After Record-Breaking Night

With a 66-52 victory over Utah, the Cougars are now tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference with Arizona, and senior guard Emanuel Sharp is a big reason why.

Sharp broke Houston’s all-time made three-point record by tallying eight threes in the victory over the Utes.

With the veteran guard having a career night and making history, head coach Kelvin Sampson had a lot of positive things to say in the postgame press conference.

Emanuel Sharp’s Impact On The Univeristy of Houston

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates after he makes a jump shot against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After suffering a gruesome leg injury in high school, Sharp decided to come to the program a year early and redshirt to watch and learn while he was sidelined.

That commitment to come in and learn paid off as now he is one of the best players to ever play for the University of Houston, and his name will always be remembered.

Sampson spoke on Sharp’s impact on the program, and it really shows just how great he is.

”His teams win 30 games every year,” Sampson said. “That is not because of his threes, but it is because of his toughness, defense and the fact that he can shoot, and that’s why we recruited him. But his heart and attitude brings that out.”

Sampson said he had no idea that Sharp broke the three-point record until his son, Kellen Sampson, brought it to his attention. But the experience head coach focused on what Sharp has done throughout the entirety of his career rather than focusing on one record.

”Emanuel is a senior. Every team he has played on has won a conference championship, whether it was the American or Big 12,” Sampson said. “He has played in Final Four’s, Elite Eight’s, Sweet 16’s, and all he has done is win.”

Sampson then went further on why Sharp is so important to this team.

”Emanuel has been around, and he has seen a lot of winning,” Sampson said. “He has been a huge part of why this program has been successful. He is the best defender on the team, and he is a tough kid.”

Sharp closed the conversation by reflecting on his journey throughout his five seasons at the University of Houston.

”It’s been great,” Sharp said. “It’s been a lot of hours spent rehabbing, coming back from injury and getting back up to speed. Also having the great teammates that I’ve had over the years to keep me in a great mood every day and get ready to come to practice, that’s what it’s about. The family I’ve had here is what makes it fun.”

It is no question the impact that the fifth-year senior has had on the University of Houston, and the name Emanuel Sharp will always be remembered for his commitment to the program.