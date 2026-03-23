Kelvin Sampson Says Houston’s Defense Was Nothing Out of the Ordinary vs Texas A&M

Fresh off a commanding win over the No. 10-seed Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 2-seed Houston Cougars advanced to the Sweet 16 and met with the media, where head coach Kelvin Sampson, Emanuel Sharp, and Milos Uzan discussed another statement win during March Madness.

Sharp, the Cougars guard, highlighted the effort that his team showed, despite being clear favorites over the Aggies. He specifically highlighted the turnover differential, saying that it told the story of the matchup by itself. Texas A&M turned the ball over 11 times, while Houston turned the ball over just seven times.

After Sharp and Uzan left the podium, Sampson took questions by himself. The Houston head coach was asked how he and the Cougars shut down Rashaun Agee, the Texas A&M forward who entered the matchup averaging nearly 15 points per game.

Sampson didn't frame Houston's defensive performance as anything extraordinary. In his view, it was the same brand of Cougar basketball that he had seen all season.

An Uncompromising Defense

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Agee, a leader on the basketball court for the Aggies, recorded just seven points and three rebounds against a relentless Houston defense. When Sampson was asked if the Cougars made any special adjustments for the Texas A&M forward, he noted that Houston has already faced several Big 12 teams built the same way

"Yeah, we're really good at taking away short roles, Sampson said. "I mean, in our league, Kansas plays a lot out of short roles. Arizona plays out of short roles. We play against a lot of teams that play that way."

For the first seven minutes of the first half, it was clear that the Aggies were holding their own against an elite Houston squad. It was then that the Cougars started making their defensive adjustments.

"We just didn't really have to do a whole lot scouting report-wise on what we wanted to take away. We just pulled up video of other teams that short-rolled, and we made some mistakes early. We had a couple of guys who got extended when they didn't have to, but we just corrected them."

That's something that seems to be underappreciated about Sampson's coaching style. While there are a multitude of good coaches across college basketball, there aren't many that can make mid-game adjustments like Sampson.

The Houston head coach closed his thoughts by circling back to the core of Houston's identity. The Cougars don't necessarily tailor their defense to individual opponents. They just rely on what they do best. Houston just plays Cougar basketball.

"We're always fiddling and teaching and getting our guys in the right places, but defensively, we just played Cougar defense. Nothing really that out of the ordinary tonight."