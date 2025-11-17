Kelvin Sampson Speaks Highly of Houston's Freshman Class After Auburn Win
One of the things that separates Houston from other college basketball programs is its ability to find freshmen who can contribute to the team's success right away. Once again, head coach Kelvin Sampson and his staff have hit the lottery on this year's recruiting class with multiple freshmen playing at a high level early in their college careers.
Led by Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., and Isiah Harwell, the No.1 Houston Cougars edged the No.22 Auburn Tigers in a game that turned into a true road test for Coach Sampson's squad. The Cougars rose to the challenge, defeating the Tigers 73-72 for their first ranked win of the season.
The three freshmen combined for 45 of Houston's 73 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists in their first ranked matchup. Flemings was the sparkplug for the Cougars offensively with 22 points, with Cenac Jr. following closely behind with 18. Harwell totaled a season-high 21 minutes in the win over Auburn, with three rebounds and two steals as well.
Sampson's Thoughts on Houston's Freshmen
In the postgame, Coach Sampson said that Houston's freshmen class played well in a tough atmosphere. The Cougars' head coach emphasized that Flemings, Cenac Jr., and Harwell were in high school only last year.
"These guys are just starting their careers," Sampson said. "These guys were in high school last year. I thought they handled, whether it was the whistle or the crowd."
It's safe to say that Flemings and Cenac Jr. were comfortable in what turned into a hostile environment in Birmingham, Alabama. With Auburn being Houston's first true test of the season, many eyes were on the freshmen class to see if they could keep up with a ranked opponent.
Houston's freshmen class more than answered the call against the Tigers on Sunday as they totaled more than 50% of the team's offense. Flemings totaled 18 points in the first half which gave the Cougars some breathing room for the second half. It turned out that Sampson's squad would need every bit of that breathing room with Auburn closing the gap late in the second half.
Second Half Struggles Something to Worry About?
While Flemings shone offensively for the Cougars early, the freshman guard had a quiet second half, totaling only four points. It was up to Miloz Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, and Cenac Jr. to carry the weight down the stretch as they combined for 26 of Houston's 34 second-half points.
While Fleming's end to the game was underwhelming, it's worth noting that there was more attention on the freshman after his dominant start. Compared to taking nine total shots in the first half that included five made free throws, the guard was only allowed to take four shots after halftime.
More attention on Flemings could turn out to be a double-edged sword. While it might open up opportunities for other scorers, shifting the offensive scheme away from the freshman could disrupt the rhythm the Cougars have established over the past three games. In Fleming's last three contests, the San Antonio, Texas native has totaled 20, 19, and 22 points.