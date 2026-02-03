Kelvin Sampson Uses Gameday Platform to Advocate for Child Literacy

On Monday morning, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson met with the media after the program's 75-54 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. After a narrow win over TCU in Fort Worth, the Cougars looked more like themselves with another dominant win at home.

After the game's conclusion, Sampson met with the media to discuss how Houston returned to form after the loss to Texas Tech in late January. While the head coach certainly elaborated on the win, he closed the presser with a message on child literacy.

During Houston's game against the Bearcats, Sampson wore a pin specifically dedicated to child literacy, a cause that the head coach has continued to promote off the court.

Sampson's Message for Child Literacy

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

"There are a lot of kids that don't have access to books," Sampson said. "Being able to be an advocate for child literacy and emphasizing and promoting the importance of reading books. If you have a child that can't read, read to them. Him or her. And if you have a child that's old enough, instead of getting them a videogame, get them a book."

While it may seem like a simple message, many families often feel that it's too time consuming. It becomes even harder to have children pick up a book when the world is always becoming more digital. Sampson's decision to use Houston basketball's platform to spotlight child literacy reflects his commitment to causes that extend beyond the game.

Before sharing his message on introducing children to reading at an early age, Sampson reflected on a recent visit he took to a local elementary school in the Houston area. The head coach told the media that he was shocked at how bright and intelligent the children were.

"It was right before Christmas, it was over in the Third Ward," Sampson said. "I was just watching those teachers and those kids and their energy and their excitement. They had some Houston police officers there that day and some of the affiliate television networks. We're in there and I was just interacting with a lot of those kids."

"There are some really highly highly intelligent kids in these communities that, given the opportunity, they're all going to go on and have an opportunity to do great things," Sampson added.

While wins and losses certainly define each basketball season, moments like these highlight the influence that college coaches can have on young individuals and communities. While Sampson is known for putting together national title-level basketball teams, his advocacy for young readers is just one part of the legacy that the head coach is building in the Houston community.

Recommended Articles